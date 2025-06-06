Russia’s Only Adult ADA-TK2N Patient Dies After Delay in Medication Access

Tatyana Drozdova, who suffered from rare genetic disease ADA-TK2N, died in Novosibirsk. She was 23.

The woman had been in a legal battle with the regional Health Ministry over access to an imported drug costing an astronomical amount of 50 million rubles (about $632,000), her mother Alyona Drozdova said, the Komsomolskaya Pravda newspaper said.

The court had ordered the Novosibirsk Health Ministry to provide the drug. The decision had been upheld after all appeals by November 2024. However, Tatyana never received the medication.

According to her mother, in her final days Tatyana suffered from severe headaches and partially lost her vision. She had asked for a CT scan, but hospital staff said the CT room was closed.

She is believed to have died of brain swelling.

Tatyana was the only person in Russia to survive with ADA-TK2N to the age of 23 — a condition that causes near-total immune deficiency. Doctors had recommended the drug Revcovi, but the regional Health Ministry refused to procure it because it was not on the list of essential medicines. In addition, the drug was not registered in Russia.

ADA-TK2N (Adenosine Deaminase–Thymidine Kinase 2 Deficiency) is a very rare genetic disorder that severely impairs the immune system and cellular energy production. It typically results from mutations affecting both adenosine deaminase (ADA) and thymidine kinase 2 (TK2) enzymes, leading to a profound immunodeficiency and mitochondrial dysfunction. Symptoms often begin in early childhood and may include frequent infections, muscle weakness, neurological issues, and failure to thrive. The condition is life-threatening, with few patients surviving into adulthood. Treatment options are extremely limited, and experimental therapies like Revcovi, a recombinant ADA enzyme, are sometimes used but may not be officially approved or available in many countries.