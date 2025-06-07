World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Animal
Your couch may be poisoning you — and it’s not the only thing in your home doing it

Common household items that release toxins — and how to replace them
Society

We worry about outdoor pollution — but indoor air can be even more toxic. Everyday items like furniture, curtains, and air fresheners can release harmful compounds without us noticing.

Кошка и пылесос
Photo: Designed be Freepik by freepik is licensed under Public domian
Кошка и пылесос

These compounds, known as VOCs (volatile organic compounds), can build up in enclosed spaces and contribute to allergies, headaches, fatigue and long-term health issues.

Even if something doesn’t smell bad, it can still be dangerous. Scented candles, foamed cushions and synthetic fabrics may be slowly releasing chemicals into the air.

According to a recent investigation, some of the worst offenders are products we consider harmless — but small changes can reduce the risks dramatically.

☣️ What’s toxic and what to use instead

Item Hazard Safer alternative
Old foam sofas Flame retardants off-gassing Certified non-toxic models
Air freshener sprays Allergens and solvents Essential oils or natural ventilation
Vinyl curtains Phthalates and plastics Cotton or linen curtains
Scented candles Toluene and formaldehyde Natural wax, unscented candles

📉 Myth vs truth

  • Myth: No smell means it’s safe.
    Truth: Many toxins are odorless and accumulate silently.
  • Myth: “Eco” products are always clean.
    Truth: Labels can be misleading — check certifications.

❓ Frequently Asked Questions

  • Do I need to replace all my furniture?
    No, but inspect older foam and synthetic pieces first.
  • Are scented candles harmful?
    Yes — especially those with paraffin and artificial scents.
  • Does ventilation help?
    Absolutely. Opening windows regularly lowers indoor toxin levels.

Fun fact: houseplants like pothos, snake plant and peace lily can naturally absorb toxins — making them great allies in indoor detoxing.

Author`s name Evgeniya Petrova
