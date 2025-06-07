We worry about outdoor pollution — but indoor air can be even more toxic. Everyday items like furniture, curtains, and air fresheners can release harmful compounds without us noticing.
These compounds, known as VOCs (volatile organic compounds), can build up in enclosed spaces and contribute to allergies, headaches, fatigue and long-term health issues.
Even if something doesn’t smell bad, it can still be dangerous. Scented candles, foamed cushions and synthetic fabrics may be slowly releasing chemicals into the air.
According to a recent investigation, some of the worst offenders are products we consider harmless — but small changes can reduce the risks dramatically.
|Item
|Hazard
|Safer alternative
|Old foam sofas
|Flame retardants off-gassing
|Certified non-toxic models
|Air freshener sprays
|Allergens and solvents
|Essential oils or natural ventilation
|Vinyl curtains
|Phthalates and plastics
|Cotton or linen curtains
|Scented candles
|Toluene and formaldehyde
|Natural wax, unscented candles
Fun fact: houseplants like pothos, snake plant and peace lily can naturally absorb toxins — making them great allies in indoor detoxing.
Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!
Russian forces have carried out a massive strike on Ukrainian targets in response to what Moscow described as terrorist acts committed by the republic