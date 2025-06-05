Bright Objects Spotted Flying in the Sky Over Kazakhstan

Bright objects were spotted flying in the sky over Kazakhstan.

Luminous unidentified objects were also observed in the sky over Russia and Kyrgyzstan. Kazakhstan’s Ministry of Defense issued a special statement, emphasizing that no violations of the country's airspace were recorded.

"This phenomenon is similar to a meteor shower or space debris re-entering the atmosphere. Typically, such objects burn up in dense layers of the atmosphere before reaching the Earth’s surface," the ministry noted.

Citizens of Kazakhstan were urged to remain calm and refrain from spreading false information.