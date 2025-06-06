World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Tired of flies? Make your own traps at home with these simple, natural ingredients

No poison needed: these homemade fly traps really work — and cost almost nothing
Flies can be more than just annoying — they carry germs, ruin meals and show up when you least expect. But you don’t need chemical sprays to get rid of them. Homemade traps can work just as well — and cost next to nothing.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by JJ Harrison, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/1.0/
With a few ingredients from your kitchen, you can make safe and natural traps to catch or repel flies. They’re especially useful in the summer when flies breed rapidly and become harder to control.

According to this report published by Pravda.ru, these traps use simple science: attract flies with smell — and trap them with clever design.

Best homemade fly trap recipes

Ingredient Why it works How to use
Apple cider vinegar Mimics smell of fermenting fruit Mix with dish soap in an open jar
Sugar + yeast Releases CO₂ that draws flies Mix with warm water in a cut plastic bottle
Cloves Repels insects with strong scent Stick into a lemon or hang in cloth pouches

Myths and truths about flies

  • Myth: Flies only appear in dirty houses
    Fact: Even clean homes can attract flies, especially in hot and humid weather
  • Myth: Only chemical sprays work
    Fact: Natural solutions are just as effective — and safer

FAQ — common questions

  • Do these traps work on mosquitoes? Some do — especially those using vinegar or clove
  • Are they safe around kids and pets? Yes — but keep them out of reach
  • How long do the traps last? Up to 3 days — then refresh or replace

Fun fact: a single housefly can lay up to 500 eggs in just a few days. That’s why acting early — and keeping traps active — can make all the difference during fly season.

You don’t need chemicals to protect your space. A bit of vinegar, sugar or spice is often enough to keep the bugs away — naturally.

Oksana Cmylikova
