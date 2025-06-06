Tired of flies? Make your own traps at home with these simple, natural ingredients

Flies can be more than just annoying — they carry germs, ruin meals and show up when you least expect. But you don’t need chemical sprays to get rid of them. Homemade traps can work just as well — and cost next to nothing.
With a few ingredients from your kitchen, you can make safe and natural traps to catch or repel flies. They’re especially useful in the summer when flies breed rapidly and become harder to control.
According to this report published by Pravda.ru, these traps use simple science: attract flies with smell — and trap them with clever design.
|Ingredient
|Why it works
|How to use
|Apple cider vinegar
|Mimics smell of fermenting fruit
|Mix with dish soap in an open jar
|Sugar + yeast
|Releases CO₂ that draws flies
|Mix with warm water in a cut plastic bottle
|Cloves
|Repels insects with strong scent
|Stick into a lemon or hang in cloth pouches
Fun fact: a single housefly can lay up to 500 eggs in just a few days. That’s why acting early — and keeping traps active — can make all the difference during fly season.
You don’t need chemicals to protect your space. A bit of vinegar, sugar or spice is often enough to keep the bugs away — naturally.
