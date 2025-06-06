World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
You can be fined for carrying this fruit in Singapore — here’s why

The durian dilemma: why this fruit is banned on trains in Singapore
Society

What if you got fined for carrying fruit? In Singapore, this can happen — especially if it’s a durian. While popular in Southeast Asia, the fruit is banned in many public places across the country.

Дуриан
Photo: freepik.com by jcomp is licensed under Free More info
Дуриан

The reason is simple: the smell. Often described as sewage or gas, the durian’s odor is so intense that it has led to public complaints and strict regulations.

Singaporean law prioritizes cleanliness and shared comfort. And the durian, while culturally significant, challenges those values in enclosed spaces.

According to this report published by Pravda.ru, fines can reach up to S$500 for carrying durian on public transport.

What’s banned — and the penalties

Action Why it’s banned Fine
Bringing durian onto trains Strong odor, passenger complaints Up to S$500
Eating on buses or MRT Hygiene and cleanliness Up to S$200
Chewing gum in public areas Sticky waste, cleanliness Up to S$2,000

Durian myths — busted

  • Myth: Durian is banned because it’s toxic
    Fact: It’s safe and nutritious — but smells overpowering
  • Myth: Only tourists get fined
    Fact: Rules apply to locals and visitors alike

FAQ — common tourist questions

  • Can I eat it in my hotel? Only if your hotel allows it — many do not
  • Can I bring it on a plane? Usually no — most Asian airlines ban it
  • Can I mask the smell? Not really — it seeps through sealed bags

Fun fact: Some Southeast Asian hotels have odor sensors that detect durian in luggage. Always check your location’s policy before packing this pungent fruit.

Author`s name Marina Lebedeva
