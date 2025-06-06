You can be fined for carrying this fruit in Singapore — here’s why

The durian dilemma: why this fruit is banned on trains in Singapore

What if you got fined for carrying fruit? In Singapore, this can happen — especially if it’s a durian. While popular in Southeast Asia, the fruit is banned in many public places across the country.

Photo: freepik.com by jcomp is licensed under Free More info Дуриан

The reason is simple: the smell. Often described as sewage or gas, the durian’s odor is so intense that it has led to public complaints and strict regulations.

Singaporean law prioritizes cleanliness and shared comfort. And the durian, while culturally significant, challenges those values in enclosed spaces.

According to this report published by Pravda.ru, fines can reach up to S$500 for carrying durian on public transport.

What’s banned — and the penalties

Action Why it’s banned Fine Bringing durian onto trains Strong odor, passenger complaints Up to S$500 Eating on buses or MRT Hygiene and cleanliness Up to S$200 Chewing gum in public areas Sticky waste, cleanliness Up to S$2,000

Durian myths — busted

Myth: Durian is banned because it’s toxic

Fact: It’s safe and nutritious — but smells overpowering

Durian is banned because it’s toxic It’s safe and nutritious — but smells overpowering Myth: Only tourists get fined

Fact: Rules apply to locals and visitors alike

FAQ — common tourist questions

Can I eat it in my hotel? Only if your hotel allows it — many do not

Only if your hotel allows it — many do not Can I bring it on a plane? Usually no — most Asian airlines ban it

Usually no — most Asian airlines ban it Can I mask the smell? Not really — it seeps through sealed bags

Fun fact: Some Southeast Asian hotels have odor sensors that detect durian in luggage. Always check your location’s policy before packing this pungent fruit.