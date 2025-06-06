What if you got fined for carrying fruit? In Singapore, this can happen — especially if it’s a durian. While popular in Southeast Asia, the fruit is banned in many public places across the country.
The reason is simple: the smell. Often described as sewage or gas, the durian’s odor is so intense that it has led to public complaints and strict regulations.
Singaporean law prioritizes cleanliness and shared comfort. And the durian, while culturally significant, challenges those values in enclosed spaces.
According to this report published by Pravda.ru, fines can reach up to S$500 for carrying durian on public transport.
|Action
|Why it’s banned
|Fine
|Bringing durian onto trains
|Strong odor, passenger complaints
|Up to S$500
|Eating on buses or MRT
|Hygiene and cleanliness
|Up to S$200
|Chewing gum in public areas
|Sticky waste, cleanliness
|Up to S$2,000
Fun fact: Some Southeast Asian hotels have odor sensors that detect durian in luggage. Always check your location’s policy before packing this pungent fruit.
Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!
Russia is weighing a range of responses to recent terrorist attacks in the Kursk and Bryansk regions, including the possible activation of the long-discussed "Big Prometheus" plan