World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News All >

Going on a trip? Here’s what to check at home before you leave

Essential home checklist before traveling — avoid disasters while you’re away
Society

Planning a trip? Before you walk out the door, give your home a quick safety check — it could save you a lot of stress when you return.

Минималистичный дизайн гостиной
Photo: Designed be Freepik by freepik, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/
Минималистичный дизайн гостиной

From food left in the fridge to a slightly open window, small details can become big problems while you’re away. Prevention is key.

Even for short trips, taking a few minutes to check essential areas can keep your home safe and make your vacation worry-free.

According to a recent article published by Pravda.ru, nearly 40% of home accidents occur while residents are away — often due to overlooked details.

Checklist by house zone

Zone Check What can happen
Kitchen Turn off gas, clean fridge Leak, odor, insects
Bathroom Close faucets, clear drains Mold, flooding
Living areas Unplug electronics Overheating, short circuit
Entryway Lock windows and doors Theft risk

Common mistakes — and what to do instead

  • Mistake: leaving everything on standby
    Alternative: unplug everything except the fridge
  • Mistake: leaving curtains wide open
    Alternative: close partially to avoid drawing attention

FAQ — when you’re going away

  • Should I leave a light on? Use a timer — it helps mimic presence
  • What about the mailbox? Ask a neighbor to collect mail — full boxes attract attention
  • Tell the neighbors? Yes — they can help notice suspicious activity

In fact, some insurance companies may deny claims if you didn’t properly secure your home. A 5-minute checklist can prevent weeks of trouble.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Galina Tychinskaja
Now reading
Russia Releases Footage of Destroyed US Military Vehicles in Ukraine’s Sumy Region
Hotspots and Incidents
Russia Releases Footage of Destroyed US Military Vehicles in Ukraine’s Sumy Region Видео 
Putin: Russia Will Not Negotiate With ‘Terror-Backed’ Ukrainian Government
World
Putin: Russia Will Not Negotiate With ‘Terror-Backed’ Ukrainian Government
Stunning underwater discovery could change what we know about the Stone Age
Science
Stunning underwater discovery could change what we know about the Stone Age
Popular
To Strike Ukraine in Revenge, Russia Ready to Resort to Big Prometheus Plan

Russia is weighing a range of responses to recent terrorist attacks in the Kursk and Bryansk regions, including the possible activation of the long-discussed "Big Prometheus" plan

Russia Considers Big Prometheus Plan in Response to Ukraine's Terror Attacks
New Video Shows Damage to Russian Aircraft
New Video Reveals Damage to Dozens of Russian Aircraft After Ukrainian Drone Strikes
Two M1 Abrams Tanks, MaxxPro APCs, Stryker, and Challenger Vehicles Hit in Russian Strike
Ukraine’s Claims on Airfield Attacks Are False, Planes Will Be Restored
Ever Speak Ill of the Dead — Airbus, Boeing, John McCain & Joe Biden Guy Somerset Gulf of Finland Could Become Focal Point of Geopolitical Confrontation Dmitry Plotnikov Gaza, Apartheid, and the Price of Dignity Nancy O'Brien Simpson
Russia Signals Retaliation to June 1 Airfield Attacks by Ukraine
Ever Speak Ill of the Dead — Airbus, Boeing, John McCain & Joe Biden
Cargo Ship Carrying 3,000 Vehicles Including 800 electric vehicles Catches Fire in Pacific Ocean
Cargo Ship Carrying 3,000 Vehicles Including 800 electric vehicles Catches Fire in Pacific Ocean
Last materials
Essential home checklist before traveling — avoid disasters while you’re away
Stunning underwater discovery could change what we know about the Stone Age
No gym, no pain: simple exercises to get a flatter stomach safely at home
Top 5 easy and delicious meat recipes for everyday meals
Doctors warn against suppressing sneezes: here’s why it can be dangerous
Simple things that make your car burn more gas — are you doing any of them?
Massive moose walks among people without fear — what does it mean for wildlife?
Yes, figs can grow in cold climates — discover the hardiest varieties and care tips
What testosterone really does: from motivation and focus to health risks
Quick skillet meatballs that are crispy outside and tender inside
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortuguese
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2025, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.