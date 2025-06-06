Planning a trip? Before you walk out the door, give your home a quick safety check — it could save you a lot of stress when you return.
From food left in the fridge to a slightly open window, small details can become big problems while you’re away. Prevention is key.
Even for short trips, taking a few minutes to check essential areas can keep your home safe and make your vacation worry-free.
According to a recent article published by Pravda.ru, nearly 40% of home accidents occur while residents are away — often due to overlooked details.
|Zone
|Check
|What can happen
|Kitchen
|Turn off gas, clean fridge
|Leak, odor, insects
|Bathroom
|Close faucets, clear drains
|Mold, flooding
|Living areas
|Unplug electronics
|Overheating, short circuit
|Entryway
|Lock windows and doors
|Theft risk
In fact, some insurance companies may deny claims if you didn’t properly secure your home. A 5-minute checklist can prevent weeks of trouble.
Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!
Russia is weighing a range of responses to recent terrorist attacks in the Kursk and Bryansk regions, including the possible activation of the long-discussed "Big Prometheus" plan