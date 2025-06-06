Going on a trip? Here’s what to check at home before you leave

Essential home checklist before traveling — avoid disasters while you’re away

Planning a trip? Before you walk out the door, give your home a quick safety check — it could save you a lot of stress when you return.

From food left in the fridge to a slightly open window, small details can become big problems while you’re away. Prevention is key.

Even for short trips, taking a few minutes to check essential areas can keep your home safe and make your vacation worry-free.

According to a recent article published by Pravda.ru, nearly 40% of home accidents occur while residents are away — often due to overlooked details.

Checklist by house zone

Zone Check What can happen Kitchen Turn off gas, clean fridge Leak, odor, insects Bathroom Close faucets, clear drains Mold, flooding Living areas Unplug electronics Overheating, short circuit Entryway Lock windows and doors Theft risk

Common mistakes — and what to do instead

Mistake: leaving everything on standby

Alternative: unplug everything except the fridge

Mistake: leaving curtains wide open

Alternative: close partially to avoid drawing attention

FAQ — when you’re going away

Should I leave a light on? Use a timer — it helps mimic presence

What about the mailbox? Ask a neighbor to collect mail — full boxes attract attention

Tell the neighbors? Yes — they can help notice suspicious activity

In fact, some insurance companies may deny claims if you didn’t properly secure your home. A 5-minute checklist can prevent weeks of trouble.