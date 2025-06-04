World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business

Power Bank Explosion Causes Fire Aboard St. Petersburg–Yakutsk Flight

A power bank exploded on board a plane flying from St. Petersburg to Yakutsk, causing a fire and heavy smoke.

Preliminary reports suggest that a passenger's power bank short-circuited, began to smoke and melt, and damaged the carpet on the floor.

A female passenger and the crew quickly extinguished the fire. The passenger, a 21-year-old woman traveling with a young child, sustained burns while trying to stomp out the flames.

The plane completed its flight as scheduled and landed safely at Yakutsk Airport. The woman who assisted in extinguishing the fire received minor burns.

