Apartment balconies are a favorite spot for pigeons to nest or rest. But while these birds may seem harmless, they can create mess, noise, and even spread disease.
Fortunately, there are several humane ways to discourage pigeons — without harming them or disrupting your neighbors. All it takes is a smart mix of barriers and small changes to the environment.
The sooner you act, the better. Once pigeons settle in, they’re likely to return again and again.
This guide to preventing pigeon problems explains which methods actually work — and which are just myths.
|Method
|How it works
|Pros
|Cons
|Bird netting
|Physically blocks entry
|Very effective and long-lasting
|Needs installation
|Metal spikes
|Prevents landing
|Simple and safe
|Not visually appealing
|Reflective tape or CDs
|Flashes of light scare birds
|Cheap and easy
|Short-lived effect
|Plastic owls
|Triggers instinctive fear
|Silent and harmless
|Birds adapt quickly
|Ultrasonic devices
|Emit bird-repelling sounds
|No disturbance for humans
|Mixed results, pricey
Fun fact: pigeons are loyal to places they find safe. But once you change that dynamic — by making your balcony less welcoming — they’ll usually move on.
Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!
Russian President Vladimir Putin commented on the possible meeting with his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky.