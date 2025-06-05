Luxury homes in 2025: what’s in, what’s out, and how status has gone green

Modern mansions embrace AI, wellness zones and eco-luxury in 2025

The idea of luxury in 2025 has shifted. Gone are the heavy chandeliers and excessive ornamentation. Today’s elite homes focus on minimalism, nature, technology — and a sense of peace.

Photo: Designed by Freepik by freepik is licensed under Public domian Интерьер спальни

According to architects and developers, high-end buyers now seek smart layouts, wellness features and eco-conscious design. The original article outlines these trends.

Key luxury home trends in 2025

Trend Examples Purpose Minimalism with noble materials Stone, wood, textured glass Elegance with longevity Wellness zones Private spas, meditation rooms Mental and physical recovery AI-based smart homes Lighting, voice systems, climate control Convenience and personalization Remote work integration Soundproof offices, video corners Work-life synergy Multipurpose kitchens Island bars, hidden storage Social + aesthetic function

Outdated luxury elements

Heavy decoration and faux classical details

Strict room separation

Overdesigned, visually noisy interiors

Eco-luxury: status through sustainability

Top-tier homes now feature solar panels, green roofs, reclaimed materials, and smart energy systems. Environmental awareness has become a mark of refinement and intelligence.

By the way, high-end bathrooms are the new showpieces — expect panoramic bathtubs, natural stone, and vertical gardens inside.