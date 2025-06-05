The idea of luxury in 2025 has shifted. Gone are the heavy chandeliers and excessive ornamentation. Today’s elite homes focus on minimalism, nature, technology — and a sense of peace.
According to architects and developers, high-end buyers now seek smart layouts, wellness features and eco-conscious design. The original article outlines these trends.
|Trend
|Examples
|Purpose
|Minimalism with noble materials
|Stone, wood, textured glass
|Elegance with longevity
|Wellness zones
|Private spas, meditation rooms
|Mental and physical recovery
|AI-based smart homes
|Lighting, voice systems, climate control
|Convenience and personalization
|Remote work integration
|Soundproof offices, video corners
|Work-life synergy
|Multipurpose kitchens
|Island bars, hidden storage
|Social + aesthetic function
Top-tier homes now feature solar panels, green roofs, reclaimed materials, and smart energy systems. Environmental awareness has become a mark of refinement and intelligence.
By the way, high-end bathrooms are the new showpieces — expect panoramic bathtubs, natural stone, and vertical gardens inside.
Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!
Russian President Vladimir Putin commented on the possible meeting with his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky.