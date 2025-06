CD Projekt RED Unveils The Witcher 4 Trailer on Unreal Engine 5.6

CD Projekt RED has released a new trailer for The Witcher 4, built on the Unreal Engine 5.6. The highly detailed graphics are immediately striking, whereas the characters look almost lifelike.

The studio also unveiled the first gameplay trailer, recorded on a standard PlayStation 5 at 60 FPS.

No release date for the game has been announced yet.