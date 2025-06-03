13-Year-Old Girl Dies from Electric Shock at Fountain in Belgorod Region

A 13-year-old girl died from an electric shock while playing around at an interactive fountain in Russia’s Belgorod region.

The incident occurred on Vatutin Street in the town of Tomarovka. The girl was playing near the fountain with her friends. She had taken off her shoes and was running around near the water. After a few laps, the girl suddenly stopped, shouted "help," and collapsed.

Eyewitnesses managed to pull her away from the water — according to them, there was foam ws coming from her mouth. It appeared at first that the girl was having an epileptic seizure.

Before the ambulance arrived, bystanders attempted first aid, but when medics got to the scene, the girl was no longer breathing. It is believed that the girl died of electrocution. The fountain was cordoned off.