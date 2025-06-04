Are you using your AC right? The perfect indoor temperature for summer comfort

In hot weather, many people set their AC to the coldest possible temperature. But beware: too-cold settings cause thermal shock, raise your energy bill, and may harm your health.
Finding the right balance helps you sleep better, save electricity, and feel more comfortable throughout the day.
According to Pravda, the safest and most efficient indoor temperature should be only 6–8 °C lower than outside conditions.
|Room
|Ideal temperature
|Why it matters
|Bedroom
|24–26 °C (75–78°F)
|Prevents colds and improves sleep
|Living room
|23–25 °C (73–77°F)
|Keeps comfort without overcooling
|Home office
|22–24 °C (71–75°F)
|Boosts focus without chills
|Children’s room
|25–27 °C (77–81°F)
|More sensitive to temperature swings
By the way, a well-regulated room supports better health and rest. And your energy bill will thank you.
