Are you using your AC right? The perfect indoor temperature for summer comfort

Avoid colds and high bills: here’s the recommended AC temperature for each room

In hot weather, many people set their AC to the coldest possible temperature. But beware: too-cold settings cause thermal shock, raise your energy bill, and may harm your health.

Photo: Designed be Freepik by lifeforstock, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/ Кондиционер

Finding the right balance helps you sleep better, save electricity, and feel more comfortable throughout the day.

According to Pravda, the safest and most efficient indoor temperature should be only 6–8 °C lower than outside conditions.

🌡️ Recommended temperatures by room

Room Ideal temperature Why it matters Bedroom 24–26 °C (75–78°F) Prevents colds and improves sleep Living room 23–25 °C (73–77°F) Keeps comfort without overcooling Home office 22–24 °C (71–75°F) Boosts focus without chills Children’s room 25–27 °C (77–81°F) More sensitive to temperature swings

✅ Smart tips for comfort and savings

Keep curtains closed during the day to reduce heat gain;

Use “eco” or “sleep” modes overnight;

Avoid turning AC on/off frequently — it consumes more energy;

Clean air filters regularly;

Pair with a fan to distribute air efficiently and reduce AC load.

By the way, a well-regulated room supports better health and rest. And your energy bill will thank you.