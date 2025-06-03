Pop Singer Dresses as Male Reproductive Organ for Children's Day Concert

Katya IOWA in her bizarre outfit

Belarusian performer Yekaterina Ivanchikova, better known as Katya IOWA, performed at a Children’s Day concert in Veliky Novgorod, sparking controversy online.

The 37-year-old artist appeared on stage in a form-fitting bodysuit designed with black and nude-colored stripes. On top of that, she wore a sheer dress featuring voluminous elements on the sides and exaggerated shoulders.

Online users were divided in their opinions about the celebrity's outfit and took to the comments to discuss it. Many noted that the design of there singer's cottage costume resembled male genitalia.