Devices that waste electricity even when off? Meet the “energy vampires” hiding in your home

Many modern devices never really “turn off” — they just slip into standby mode, quietly drawing electricity around the clock. These are the so-called “energy vampires” in your home.
From phone chargers to microwaves and Wi-Fi routers, these devices keep internal circuits live — ready to wake up instantly, but at the cost of constant energy draw.
Studies show these phantom loads can account for up to 15% of total electricity usage in an average household.
According to Pravda’s report, most people don’t realize just how much these passive devices cost them — until they start unplugging them deliberately.
By the way, sometimes saving money is just a matter of flipping a switch. The difference adds up — silently.
