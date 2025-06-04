World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Devices that waste electricity even when off? Meet the “energy vampires” hiding in your home

Energy vampires: how to spot and unplug appliances silently raising your bill
Society

Many modern devices never really “turn off” — they just slip into standby mode, quietly drawing electricity around the clock. These are the so-called “energy vampires” in your home.

электричество
Photo: pixabay.com/photos
электричество

From phone chargers to microwaves and Wi-Fi routers, these devices keep internal circuits live — ready to wake up instantly, but at the cost of constant energy draw.

Studies show these phantom loads can account for up to 15% of total electricity usage in an average household.

According to Pravda’s report, most people don’t realize just how much these passive devices cost them — until they start unplugging them deliberately.

🔍 How to detect energy vampires at home

  • Turn off all appliances and watch your meter — if it still moves, something’s draining;
  • Use a plug-in wattmeter to test each device individually;
  • Focus on heat-generating or light-up devices — they’re often the worst offenders;
  • Use power strips with kill switches to cut groups of devices at once.

⚠️ Top 5 surprising devices that consume when “off”

  1. Phone chargers — especially when plugged in with no phone attached;
  2. Microwaves — clock display and internal sensors stay powered;
  3. Wi-Fi routers — run 24/7, no breaks;
  4. Modern TVs — draw standby power for quick boot-up;
  5. Water heaters — stay warm even when not in use.

Simple ways to cut phantom power

  • Unplug unused chargers and small appliances when not needed;
  • Try smart plugs or energy timers;
  • Turn off decorative LED lights that stay on unnecessarily;
  • Do a monthly check of what's plugged in around your home.

By the way, sometimes saving money is just a matter of flipping a switch. The difference adds up — silently.

Author`s name Andrey Mihayloff
