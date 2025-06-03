Hungry Elephant Walks Into Thai Shop, Feasts on Sweets and Eggs

In Thailand, a wild elephant entered a grocery store and ate several chicken eggs and sweet snacks it found on the shelves before leaving the store — Khaosod reports.
Shelves and goods worth about $30 were damaged, and no injuries were reported.
According to representatives of Khao Yai National Park, who were called by the store owner, this elephant had previously entered nearby towns, once “raiding a porridge vendor’s stall,” but this was its first time inside a shop.
