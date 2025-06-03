Cleaning your toilet with salt? This simple trick removes stains and bad smells

It might sound odd, but regular table salt can help you clean your toilet naturally and effectively. This easy trick uses salt’s abrasive and disinfectant properties to tackle stains and odors in your bathroom.
Salt helps break down mineral buildup, neutralize bacteria and remove brownish rings or limescale at the bottom of the bowl — especially in areas with hard water.
It’s also an eco-friendly, scent-free alternative to strong chemical cleaners, and won’t damage ceramic surfaces.
According to a tip featured by Pravda, coarse salt used once a week can keep your toilet looking and smelling fresh — naturally.
By the way, the best cleaner might already be in your kitchen. Salt proves that simple really works.
