Cleaning your toilet with salt? This simple trick removes stains and bad smells

No bleach needed: how plain kitchen salt keeps your toilet clean and fresh
Society

It might sound odd, but regular table salt can help you clean your toilet naturally and effectively. This easy trick uses salt’s abrasive and disinfectant properties to tackle stains and odors in your bathroom.

кот на унитазе
Photo: freepik.com is licensed under public domain
кот на унитазе

Salt helps break down mineral buildup, neutralize bacteria and remove brownish rings or limescale at the bottom of the bowl — especially in areas with hard water.

It’s also an eco-friendly, scent-free alternative to strong chemical cleaners, and won’t damage ceramic surfaces.

According to a tip featured by Pravda, coarse salt used once a week can keep your toilet looking and smelling fresh — naturally.

How to clean with salt

  • Sprinkle 2–3 tablespoons of coarse salt directly into the dry toilet bowl;
  • Let it sit for at least 30 minutes (or overnight for deeper cleaning);
  • Scrub with a toilet brush and flush thoroughly;
  • For extra power, combine with vinegar or baking soda.

Why it works

  • Removes mineral stains and limescale naturally;
  • Neutralizes odors without perfume or bleach;
  • Safe for pipes and septic systems;
  • Cheap, accessible and eco-friendly.

By the way, the best cleaner might already be in your kitchen. Salt proves that simple really works.

Author`s name Marina Lebedeva
*
