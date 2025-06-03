Finland enters deep recession: GDP shrinks 1.4% as household spending plummets

Finland is now officially in recession. The Nordic country’s GDP fell by 1.4% in 2023, marking its worst economic downturn since the 2008 financial crisis, according to official national statistics.
Household consumption dropped by 0.7%, while industrial output plunged 4.7% over the year — revealing the extent of the slowdown affecting even well-developed European economies.
Experts blame a mix of rising inflation, higher interest rates and global trade tensions for weakening internal demand and corporate investment.
As reported by MoneyTimes, Finland has entered a technical recession, with two consecutive quarters of negative growth — a trend that could spill over to neighboring countries.
By the way, even the most stable economies are vulnerable to global cycles. Finland’s downturn is a clear signal.
