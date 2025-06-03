World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Animal
Finland enters deep recession: GDP shrinks 1.4% as household spending plummets

Economic shock in Finland: falling consumption and exports push GDP into decline
Society

Finland is now officially in recession. The Nordic country’s GDP fell by 1.4% in 2023, marking its worst economic downturn since the 2008 financial crisis, according to official national statistics.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Ninaras, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/
Household consumption dropped by 0.7%, while industrial output plunged 4.7% over the year — revealing the extent of the slowdown affecting even well-developed European economies.

Experts blame a mix of rising inflation, higher interest rates and global trade tensions for weakening internal demand and corporate investment.

As reported by MoneyTimes, Finland has entered a technical recession, with two consecutive quarters of negative growth — a trend that could spill over to neighboring countries.

Key numbers

  • Household consumption: -0.7% year-on-year;
  • Industrial production: -4.7% in 2023;
  • Exports: declining due to weaker global demand.

By the way, even the most stable economies are vulnerable to global cycles. Finland’s downturn is a clear signal.

