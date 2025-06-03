World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News All >

Forget mothballs: these natural tricks keep moths away without toxic chemicals

How to repel moths naturally: lavender, spices and essential oil hacks
Society

Moth damage in clothes is annoying — and traditional mothballs smell terrible and contain toxic ingredients. Fortunately, there are safe, natural ways to repel moths and protect your wardrobe.

Большая восковая моль
Photo: flickr.com by Энди Реаго и Крисси Маккларрен, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0/
Большая восковая моль

As reported by experts, the key lies in using scents that moths dislike but humans enjoy — like lavender, clove and cedarwood.

Plants and herbs that repel moths

  • Dried lavender: in sachets for drawers and shelves;
  • Cloves and orange peel: mixed and placed in small pouches;
  • Rosemary or thyme: ideal for enclosed wardrobes;
  • Bay leaves: also repel cockroaches and insects.

Using essential oils

  • Apply lavender, citronella or cedar oil on cotton balls inside jars;
  • Keep away from direct fabric contact to avoid staining;
  • Refresh every two weeks.

Extra tips

  • Wash and dry clothing before storing long-term;
  • Never store dirty clothes — moths love sweat;
  • Aerate your closet and vacuum corners regularly;
  • Avoid using mothballs — they’re harmful to humans and pets.

By the way, your closet should smell like herbs — not chemicals. Natural protection is better for you and your clothes.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Galina Tychinskaja
Now reading
Lisbon Airport: A study in how not to welcome guests
Columnists
Lisbon Airport: A study in how not to welcome guests
Second Round of Russia-Ukraine Talks in Istanbul Ends, Delegations Depart
World
Second Round of Russia-Ukraine Talks in Istanbul Ends, Delegations Depart Видео 
Popular
Ukraine Attacks Part of Russia's Nuclear Triad. Russia May Strike Nuclear Blow in Response

The Tu-95MSM can carry up to eight Kh-102 cruise missiles, each with a 250-kiloton thermonuclear warhead

Drone Strikes on Tu-95s Threaten Russia's Nuclear Deterrence, Prompt Nuclear Response
Was USA Involved in Ukraine's Drone Attack on Russian Strategic Aviation?
USA and Ukrainian Drones: Was There a Warning in Advance?
Video Shows Man Entering Drone-Laden Truck Moment Before It Explodes
Russian Investigators Hunt Ukrainian-Born Man Behind Drone Transport Network
Drone Strikes on Tu-95s Threaten Russia's Nuclear Deterrence, Prompt Nuclear Response Andrey Mihayloff Lisbon Airport: A study in how not to welcome guests Timothy Bancroft-Hinchey Western 'Wonder Weapon' Falls Short: Ukraine’s F-16 Fleet Underwhelms Lyuba Lulko
Exposed: Moscow Offers Two Ceasefire Options in 31-Point Peace Plan
China's Top Military Commander Dies While Being Under Investigation
Lisbon Airport: A study in how not to welcome guests
Lisbon Airport: A study in how not to welcome guests
Last materials
How to repel moths naturally: lavender, spices and essential oil hacks
June sky events: full moon, solstice and solar anomalies on the horizon
Gentle yoga for the elderly: mobility, strength and mental calm after 60
Blue fish benefits: heart health, brain boost and how to cook them right
Morning coffee timing: the science-backed moment to get the biggest brain boost
Most reliable used cars: low-maintenance models worth your money
Root touch-up sprays: quick, effective and perfect for last-minute hair fixes
Tick control at home: how to clean your yard and protect your family naturally
Looking for a healthy dinner? Redfish is tasty, light and perfect for everyday meals
Old sheets, new life: 10 smart ways to reuse fabric at home and in the garden
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortuguese
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2025, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.