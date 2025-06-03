Forget mothballs: these natural tricks keep moths away without toxic chemicals

How to repel moths naturally: lavender, spices and essential oil hacks

Moth damage in clothes is annoying — and traditional mothballs smell terrible and contain toxic ingredients. Fortunately, there are safe, natural ways to repel moths and protect your wardrobe.

Photo: flickr.com by Энди Реаго и Крисси Маккларрен, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0/ Большая восковая моль

As reported by experts, the key lies in using scents that moths dislike but humans enjoy — like lavender, clove and cedarwood.

Plants and herbs that repel moths

Dried lavender: in sachets for drawers and shelves;

in sachets for drawers and shelves; Cloves and orange peel: mixed and placed in small pouches;

mixed and placed in small pouches; Rosemary or thyme: ideal for enclosed wardrobes;

ideal for enclosed wardrobes; Bay leaves: also repel cockroaches and insects.

Using essential oils

Apply lavender, citronella or cedar oil on cotton balls inside jars;

on cotton balls inside jars; Keep away from direct fabric contact to avoid staining;

Refresh every two weeks.

Extra tips

Wash and dry clothing before storing long-term;

Never store dirty clothes — moths love sweat;

Aerate your closet and vacuum corners regularly;

Avoid using mothballs — they’re harmful to humans and pets.

By the way, your closet should smell like herbs — not chemicals. Natural protection is better for you and your clothes.