Forget mothballs: these natural tricks keep moths away without toxic chemicals
How to repel moths naturally: lavender, spices and essential oil hacks
Moth damage in clothes is annoying — and traditional mothballs smell terrible and contain toxic ingredients. Fortunately, there are safe, natural ways to repel moths and protect your wardrobe.
Photo: flickr.com by Энди Реаго и Крисси Маккларрен, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0/
Большая восковая моль
As reported by experts, the key lies in using scents that moths dislike but humans enjoy — like lavender, clove and cedarwood.
Plants and herbs that repel moths
- Dried lavender: in sachets for drawers and shelves;
- Cloves and orange peel: mixed and placed in small pouches;
- Rosemary or thyme: ideal for enclosed wardrobes;
- Bay leaves: also repel cockroaches and insects.
Using essential oils
- Apply lavender, citronella or cedar oil on cotton balls inside jars;
- Keep away from direct fabric contact to avoid staining;
- Refresh every two weeks.
Extra tips
- Wash and dry clothing before storing long-term;
- Never store dirty clothes — moths love sweat;
- Aerate your closet and vacuum corners regularly;
- Avoid using mothballs — they’re harmful to humans and pets.
By the way, your closet should smell like herbs — not chemicals. Natural protection is better for you and your clothes.