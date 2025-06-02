World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Animal
Society

Faded or torn sheets may seem useless — but they can become incredibly handy when reused with creativity. Instead of going to the trash, your old bedding can serve new, practical functions.

Простыни
Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Vladimir from Chita, Russia, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.0/
Простыни

From storage to gardening, from toys to cleaning, here are ways to give sheets a second life and reduce waste at home.

According to an article by Pravda, reusing fabric is one of the simplest — and most impactful — sustainable habits anyone can adopt.

Ideas for reusing old sheets

  • Covers: for furniture, shelves, luggage or off-season clothes.
  • Bags: for shoes, dry food like onions, or kids’ toys.
  • New items: make curtains, pillowcases or picnic cloths.
  • Cleaning: cut into rags for windows, dusting or floors.
  • Gardening: use as plant covers or weed barriers.
  • Toys: craft dolls, bunting, or sensory books for kids.

How to prepare the fabric

  • Wash and iron to sanitize and smooth the surface.
  • Cut carefully and sew edges to avoid fraying.
  • Heavily worn sheets can be downgraded to cleaning cloths.

Eco-friendly benefits

  • Less textile waste in landfills;
  • Lower consumption and plastic footprint;
  • More creativity and DIY value at home.

By the way, sometimes the best solution is already in your closet. You just need to see it not as waste — but as potential.

Author`s name Galina Tychinskaja
