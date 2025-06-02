Faded or torn sheets may seem useless — but they can become incredibly handy when reused with creativity. Instead of going to the trash, your old bedding can serve new, practical functions.
From storage to gardening, from toys to cleaning, here are ways to give sheets a second life and reduce waste at home.
According to an article by Pravda, reusing fabric is one of the simplest — and most impactful — sustainable habits anyone can adopt.
By the way, sometimes the best solution is already in your closet. You just need to see it not as waste — but as potential.
Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!
A video has surfaced allegedly showing the body of the truck driver who launched the drones to attack military units and airfields