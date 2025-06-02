A ghost town in bloom: hydrangeas transform abandoned Soviet resort into a surreal garden

What if a city fell silent — and nature quietly took over? That’s what happened in a small town in Abkhazia, where hydrangeas now bloom across empty staircases, broken balconies and crumbling sanatoriums.
Once a thriving Soviet resort on the Black Sea, the town was left behind — and the wild took its place. Today, it feels more like an accidental botanical wonder than a relic of history.
According to a report by MoneyTimes, hundreds of hydrangea bushes now grow through cracks in pavement, across gates and even inside rooms where people once stayed.
By the way, some gardens aren’t planted — they just happen. And they remind us how life insists on beauty, even in forgotten places.
