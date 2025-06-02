World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Animal
A ghost town in bloom: hydrangeas transform abandoned Soviet resort into a surreal garden

Society

What if a city fell silent — and nature quietly took over? That’s what happened in a small town in Abkhazia, where hydrangeas now bloom across empty staircases, broken balconies and crumbling sanatoriums.

Сухум
Photo: https://web.archive.org/web/20161014063442/http://www.panoramio.com/photo/29152625 by Gluuuum, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/3.0/
Сухум

Once a thriving Soviet resort on the Black Sea, the town was left behind — and the wild took its place. Today, it feels more like an accidental botanical wonder than a relic of history.

According to a report by MoneyTimes, hundreds of hydrangea bushes now grow through cracks in pavement, across gates and even inside rooms where people once stayed.

Nature writes its own design

  • Hydrangeas burst through concrete, rails, and old mosaics;
  • Flowers bloom on stairs that lead nowhere, and in courtyards overgrown with ivy;
  • The result is haunting — and oddly peaceful.

A dreamlike fusion of ruin and bloom

  • No gardener planned it — the soil, time, and seeds did their work alone;
  • Photographers and explorers are drawn to the eerie elegance;
  • A rare example of nature reclaiming architecture with grace.

By the way, some gardens aren’t planted — they just happen. And they remind us how life insists on beauty, even in forgotten places.

Author`s name Marina Lebedeva
