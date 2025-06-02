A ghost town in bloom: hydrangeas transform abandoned Soviet resort into a surreal garden

What if a city fell silent — and nature quietly took over? That’s what happened in a small town in Abkhazia, where hydrangeas now bloom across empty staircases, broken balconies and crumbling sanatoriums.

Photo: https://web.archive.org/web/20161014063442/http://www.panoramio.com/photo/29152625 by Gluuuum, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/3.0/ Сухум

Once a thriving Soviet resort on the Black Sea, the town was left behind — and the wild took its place. Today, it feels more like an accidental botanical wonder than a relic of history.

According to a report by MoneyTimes, hundreds of hydrangea bushes now grow through cracks in pavement, across gates and even inside rooms where people once stayed.

Nature writes its own design

Hydrangeas burst through concrete, rails, and old mosaics;

Flowers bloom on stairs that lead nowhere, and in courtyards overgrown with ivy;

The result is haunting — and oddly peaceful.

A dreamlike fusion of ruin and bloom

No gardener planned it — the soil, time, and seeds did their work alone;

Photographers and explorers are drawn to the eerie elegance;

A rare example of nature reclaiming architecture with grace.

By the way, some gardens aren’t planted — they just happen. And they remind us how life insists on beauty, even in forgotten places.