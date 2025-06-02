World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Animal
The quilted blanket is back — here’s why it’s perfect for comfort and style all year round

Society

Once seen as a rustic or old-fashioned choice, the quilted blanket has made a stylish comeback in modern interiors. Today, it’s celebrated not just for its looks — but for its comfort and versatility.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by W.carter, https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/
With its stitched pattern and soft feel, a quilted blanket works as both a decorative layer and a practical bedding option.

As highlighted in an article by Pravda, the return of natural textiles and breathable layers has made quilted blankets a favorite for year-round use.

Why quilted blankets are trending

  • Thermal balance: warm in winter, breathable in warmer months.
  • Textured design: diamond or linear stitching adds charm and depth.
  • Multifunctional: use it on your bed, as a sofa throw, or decorative cover.

How to choose the right one

  • Go for natural fillers like cotton, bamboo, or lightweight wool.
  • Look for strong stitching to avoid bunching or shifting inside.
  • Pick neutral tones for elegance, or colorful prints for personality.

Care and styling tips

  • Wash in cold water with mild detergent.
  • Air-dry when possible to preserve softness and structure.
  • Match with pillows or throws in similar tones for a complete look.

Some things come back because they never stopped working. A quilted blanket is warmth, comfort and design — all in one soft fold.

Author`s name Galina Tychinskaja
