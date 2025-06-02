Once seen as a rustic or old-fashioned choice, the quilted blanket has made a stylish comeback in modern interiors. Today, it’s celebrated not just for its looks — but for its comfort and versatility.
With its stitched pattern and soft feel, a quilted blanket works as both a decorative layer and a practical bedding option.
As highlighted in an article by Pravda, the return of natural textiles and breathable layers has made quilted blankets a favorite for year-round use.
Some things come back because they never stopped working. A quilted blanket is warmth, comfort and design — all in one soft fold.
Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!
A video has surfaced allegedly showing the body of the truck driver who launched the drones to attack military units and airfields