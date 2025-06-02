World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Animal
Looking for party beaches? These are the top Greek destinations for music, sun and fun

Society

If your perfect vacation includes sun, cocktails, and a DJ spinning until sunrise, Greece has the party beaches you’re dreaming of. It’s not all ancient temples — some islands never sleep in the summer.

Пляж Войдокилья
Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Grzontan, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/3.0/
Пляж Войдокилья

From iconic beach clubs to all-night dance floors under the stars, Greece is home to a vibrant nightlife scene that stretches from the sand to the streets.

According to a travel guide by Pravda, here are the beaches that top the list for party lovers heading to Greece.

Top 5 party beaches in Greece

  • Paradise Beach (Mykonos): legendary for its beach bars and nightly DJ sets.
  • Super Paradise (Mykonos): LGBTQ+ friendly and known for its stylish, high-energy crowd.
  • Laganas (Zakynthos): full of open-air clubs and a favorite among UK partygoers.
  • Faliraki (Rhodes): nostalgic 90s-style strip with karaoke, neon lights, and plenty of shots.
  • Kavos (Corfu): where the night doesn’t end until the sun is up again — and sometimes not even then.

Good to know

  • Peak season is June through September.
  • Book early — accommodations fill up fast in party zones.
  • Prefer quiet? Try islands like Milos, Paros, or Naxos instead.

After all, not every vacation has to be peaceful. Sometimes, the soundtrack of summer is a bass drop echoing across a moonlit beach.

Author`s name Pavel Morozov
