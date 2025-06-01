7 annoying passenger habits that ruin any trip — and how not to be “that person”

We've all been there: stuck next to someone talking loudly, kicking your seat, or treating shared space like their living room. In travel, small actions have big impacts on comfort.
What feels normal to one passenger might be extremely irritating to another — especially on long flights, train rides, or bus trips. Awareness is key.
According to a list shared by Pravda, these are the most common habits that bother fellow travelers — and how to avoid being “that person.”
Use headphones, keep your belongings compact, and avoid strong smells. If traveling with kids, bring quiet toys or snacks. A smile and a “sorry” go a long way too.
Traveling is about shared space. A little awareness makes the journey smoother — for you and everyone around.
And let’s face it: the best trips aren’t always about destinations — sometimes they’re about not sitting next to a nightmare passenger.
