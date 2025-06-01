World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Animal
7 annoying passenger habits that ruin any trip — and how not to be “that person”

Society

We've all been there: stuck next to someone talking loudly, kicking your seat, or treating shared space like their living room. In travel, small actions have big impacts on comfort.

Стюардесса
Photo: Дмитрий Плотников Pravda.Ru by Нейросеть
Стюардесса

What feels normal to one passenger might be extremely irritating to another — especially on long flights, train rides, or bus trips. Awareness is key.

According to a list shared by Pravda, these are the most common habits that bother fellow travelers — and how to avoid being “that person.”

What annoys people the most while traveling

  • Loud conversations or speakerphone use: not everyone wants to hear your life story or work drama.
  • Smelly food: eggs, tuna sandwiches, or anything greasy can turn stomachs in tight quarters.
  • Taking up too much space: hogging the armrest or reclining suddenly can spark tension.
  • Going barefoot: it may be cozy for you — but it's gross for others.
  • Uncontrolled children: no one blames kids, but parents need to stay engaged.
  • Cutting lines or blocking seats: these selfish moves never go unnoticed.

How to be a considerate traveler

Use headphones, keep your belongings compact, and avoid strong smells. If traveling with kids, bring quiet toys or snacks. A smile and a “sorry” go a long way too.

Traveling is about shared space. A little awareness makes the journey smoother — for you and everyone around.

And let’s face it: the best trips aren’t always about destinations — sometimes they’re about not sitting next to a nightmare passenger.

Author`s name Galina Tychinskaja
