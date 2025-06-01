7 annoying passenger habits that ruin any trip — and how not to be “that person”

We've all been there: stuck next to someone talking loudly, kicking your seat, or treating shared space like their living room. In travel, small actions have big impacts on comfort.

What feels normal to one passenger might be extremely irritating to another — especially on long flights, train rides, or bus trips. Awareness is key.

According to a list shared by Pravda, these are the most common habits that bother fellow travelers — and how to avoid being “that person.”

What annoys people the most while traveling

Loud conversations or speakerphone use: not everyone wants to hear your life story or work drama.

not everyone wants to hear your life story or work drama. Smelly food: eggs, tuna sandwiches, or anything greasy can turn stomachs in tight quarters.

eggs, tuna sandwiches, or anything greasy can turn stomachs in tight quarters. Taking up too much space: hogging the armrest or reclining suddenly can spark tension.

hogging the armrest or reclining suddenly can spark tension. Going barefoot: it may be cozy for you — but it's gross for others.

it may be cozy for you — but it's gross for others. Uncontrolled children: no one blames kids, but parents need to stay engaged.

no one blames kids, but parents need to stay engaged. Cutting lines or blocking seats: these selfish moves never go unnoticed.

How to be a considerate traveler

Use headphones, keep your belongings compact, and avoid strong smells. If traveling with kids, bring quiet toys or snacks. A smile and a “sorry” go a long way too.

Traveling is about shared space. A little awareness makes the journey smoother — for you and everyone around.

And let’s face it: the best trips aren’t always about destinations — sometimes they’re about not sitting next to a nightmare passenger.