No balcony? Why living without one might be more convenient than you think

In many countries, a balcony is considered a must-have in apartment living. But what if not having one is actually a smart choice? With rising housing prices and shrinking floor plans, more people are rethinking how essential that outdoor space really is.
An apartment without a balcony may seem like a compromise, but it comes with benefits — especially for those who value simplicity, security, and efficiency in small spaces.
According to an article on Pravda, whether or not to choose a balcony depends more on your lifestyle than tradition or resale value.
Modern solutions include collapsible drying racks, wide windows, and indoor plants that mimic balcony vibes without needing one.
In the end, living without a balcony is a matter of perspective. For minimalists or city dwellers who spend little time outside, it might even feel like an upgrade.
