No balcony? Why living without one might be more convenient than you think

Society

In many countries, a balcony is considered a must-have in apartment living. But what if not having one is actually a smart choice? With rising housing prices and shrinking floor plans, more people are rethinking how essential that outdoor space really is.

Балкон
Photo: https://commons.wikimedia.org by Frankie Fouganthin, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0/
Балкон

An apartment without a balcony may seem like a compromise, but it comes with benefits — especially for those who value simplicity, security, and efficiency in small spaces.

According to an article on Pravda, whether or not to choose a balcony depends more on your lifestyle than tradition or resale value.

Perks of going balcony-free

  • More natural light: no extra walls or doors blocking sunlight.
  • Less street noise: no direct exposure to outside traffic or neighbors.
  • Lower maintenance: no cleaning, sealing, or weatherproofing needed.
  • Extra security: no external access point for break-ins or accidents.

What you might miss

  • Less storage space: balconies often double as temporary storage.
  • Nowhere to dry laundry: can be inconvenient without indoor alternatives.
  • No outdoor area: some miss having a spot for fresh air or coffee breaks.

Modern solutions include collapsible drying racks, wide windows, and indoor plants that mimic balcony vibes without needing one.

In the end, living without a balcony is a matter of perspective. For minimalists or city dwellers who spend little time outside, it might even feel like an upgrade.

Author`s name Andrey Mihayloff
