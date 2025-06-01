World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Animal
How often should you clean your windows? Experts share practical tips for a brighter home

Society

A clean home is about more than just shiny floors and a tidy kitchen. Windows play a crucial role in how bright, comfortable, and healthy your living space feels. They bring in natural light, allow for ventilation, and impact your overall well-being.

Мытьё окон
Photo: freepik.com is licensed under public domain
Мытьё окон

But have you ever wondered how often you should clean your windows? According to experts, the answer depends on several factors — including the season, where you live, and even the materials used in your windows and frames.

A recent article published by Pravda.ru recommends cleaning windows at least once per season — or about four times a year. However, if you live in a city or near a busy road, you may want to do it more often due to dust and pollution buildup.

Why spring is the ideal time for window cleaning

Over the winter, rain, wind, and grime tend to collect on glass surfaces. By springtime, with more sun and longer days, that dirt becomes more noticeable and can block natural light. Warmer weather also helps the glass dry faster, making cleaning easier and more efficient.

Common window-cleaning mistakes

  • Procrastinating: the longer you wait, the harder the grime becomes to remove.
  • Using the wrong products: harsh cleaners can leave streaks or damage the glass.
  • Cleaning under direct sunlight: this causes quick drying and visible streaks.
  • Neglecting window tracks and frames: these areas collect dust and mold.

How to clean your windows the right way

Use a microfiber cloth or a proper squeegee. A homemade mix of warm water and white vinegar works well and is eco-friendly. Avoid circular motions — go for vertical and horizontal strokes. And if you live in a high-rise, always prioritize safety.

Clean windows don't just look good — they let in more light, reduce indoor humidity, and even lower your electricity bills by reducing the need for artificial lighting during the day.

Plus, window cleaning can be oddly satisfying — a quick task with visible results. Try it this weekend with your favorite playlist and see how it changes your mood.

Author`s name Anton Kulikov
