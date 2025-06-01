Exploring Italy by ferry? Moby turns the journey into the best part of the trip

For travelers seeking beauty, comfort, and a slower pace, taking a ferry with Moby Lines has become one of the most scenic ways to explore Italy’s coast and islands. Whether heading to Sardinia, Corsica, or Elba, the voyage is as rewarding as the destination.
According to recent travelers, the ferry offers more than just transportation: from open decks, passengers can watch the turquoise sea, rugged cliffs, and even spot dolphins en route.
The views along these routes are breathtaking — perfect for photography lovers or anyone who enjoys slow, immersive travel.
Book in advance, especially during summer. If you’re bringing your car, the experience becomes even more flexible and fun for island exploration.
With Moby, the journey becomes part of the adventure.
