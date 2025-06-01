Exploring Italy by ferry? Moby turns the journey into the best part of the trip

For travelers seeking beauty, comfort, and a slower pace, taking a ferry with Moby Lines has become one of the most scenic ways to explore Italy’s coast and islands. Whether heading to Sardinia, Corsica, or Elba, the voyage is as rewarding as the destination.

Photo: commons.wikimedia by Louis Moutard-Martin (SHIPMANIA.jimdo.com), https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/3.0/ паром Moby Fantasy

According to recent travelers, the ferry offers more than just transportation: from open decks, passengers can watch the turquoise sea, rugged cliffs, and even spot dolphins en route.

Why choose Moby?

Comfort onboard: private cabins, wide seats, and outdoor observation areas.

private cabins, wide seats, and outdoor observation areas. Budget-friendly: great for groups, families, and car travelers.

great for groups, families, and car travelers. Flexible schedules: with overnight and early morning departures.

with overnight and early morning departures. Onboard amenities: cafes, kids' zones, and duty-free shopping.

Top routes

Livorno – Olbia (Sardinia)

Genoa – Bastia (Corsica)

Piombino – Portoferraio (Elba Island)

The views along these routes are breathtaking — perfect for photography lovers or anyone who enjoys slow, immersive travel.

Travel tip

Book in advance, especially during summer. If you’re bringing your car, the experience becomes even more flexible and fun for island exploration.

With Moby, the journey becomes part of the adventure.