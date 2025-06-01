Does your home feel cramped? These 7 interior mistakes are making it look smaller and cheaper

World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Animal
Is your apartment feeling smaller than it really is? You might be making subtle interior design mistakes that shrink your space and make it feel less inviting — or even less valuable. The good news is, most of them are easy to fix.

Photo: commons.wikimedia. org by Keithmenorm, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/3.0/
According to interior designers, it’s not the square footage that matters most, but how well you use light, scale, and layout.

1. Furniture that's too large

Bulky sofas, oversized tables, or deep shelves take up floor space and make movement difficult. Opt for streamlined, space-efficient furniture.

2. Too many decorative items

Cluttered walls, shelves, and surfaces create visual chaos. Leave breathing room — minimal doesn’t mean boring.

3. Poor lighting choices

A single ceiling light is rarely enough. Combine task, ambient, and accent lighting to create depth and warmth.

4. Overuse of dark colors

Dark tones can feel heavy in small spaces, especially with limited natural light. Use them as accents, not the base.

5. Short or poorly placed curtains

Mounting curtains halfway down the wall shortens the space. Hang them near the ceiling and let them fall to the floor to create height.

6. Rugs that are too small

A rug that floats awkwardly in the middle of a room breaks the space. Choose rugs large enough to anchor the main furniture pieces.

7. Blocking natural flow

Pushing all furniture against the walls or blocking walkways makes the room feel cramped. Give your layout some breathing room.

A few intentional adjustments can make your home feel more open, elegant, and comfortable — without major renovations or big expenses.

