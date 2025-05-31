5 outdated decor items making your home look older — and how to update them in 2025

You don’t need a full remodel to make your home feel more modern — sometimes, just removing a few outdated items is enough. Certain objects that were once trendy now silently age your interiors without you even realizing it.

According to design experts, interior trends in 2025 focus on natural textures, soft lighting, and personalized simplicity. Meanwhile, relics from the '80s, '90s, and early 2000s are making homes feel stuck in the past.

1. Heavy ruffled curtains

Layered, tassel-trimmed drapes block light and visually clutter a room. Replace them with sheer linen curtains or clean-lined blinds that let natural light in and modernize the space instantly.

2. Worn oriental rugs

Faded, dark-patterned rugs with busy prints can dominate a room and make it look tired. Swap them for neutral-toned or flat-weave rugs in natural fibers like jute or cotton.

3. Oversized crystal chandeliers

While some vintage chandeliers have timeless charm, overly ornate ones feel out of place in contemporary homes. Replace them with sleek pendant lights or minimalist ceiling fixtures.

4. Inspirational wall quotes

Wall stickers that read “Live, laugh, love” or “Home sweet home” have had their moment — now they’re considered cliché. Instead, hang meaningful artwork or abstract prints that reflect your personality.

5. Glossy lacquered furniture

High-shine surfaces are being replaced by matte finishes, natural wood grains, and tactile textures. If you can’t replace old pieces, consider repainting them with a soft matte paint for a quick refresh.

Interestingly, many people keep these outdated items out of nostalgia or because they don’t seem “bad enough” to replace. But small changes can dramatically update the feel of a space.

Refreshing your home doesn’t require chasing every trend — it’s about aligning your environment with your current taste and lifestyle, while keeping things cohesive and inviting.