Finding a spider here and there is normal — but when you start seeing them frequently, it may point to deeper issues in your living space. According to experts, spiders don't randomly invade homes. They're usually following something — food.
Reports from international sources indicate that spiders are drawn indoors primarily because of other pests. If you're seeing more spiders than usual, chances are you’re also hosting more flies, ants, moths, or cockroaches — even if you haven't noticed them.
Here are the most common factors that attract spiders into your home:
Seasonal changes also play a role. In autumn, many species move indoors to escape falling temperatures and find shelter for the winter.
How to get rid of spiders naturally:
Despite their spooky reputation, most house spiders are harmless and even helpful, eating insects that could otherwise infest your home.
However, if you notice a large population or suspect venomous species (like brown recluses or black widows), it’s wise to consult a pest control professional for safe evaluation and removal.
Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!
As more F-16 fighter jets enter service with the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU), the fervent talk about this aircraft as a game-changing "wunderwaffe" has noticeably died down