Why are spiders taking over your home? Experts say it’s not what you think

Finding a spider here and there is normal — but when you start seeing them frequently, it may point to deeper issues in your living space. According to experts, spiders don't randomly invade homes. They're usually following something — food.

Reports from international sources indicate that spiders are drawn indoors primarily because of other pests. If you're seeing more spiders than usual, chances are you’re also hosting more flies, ants, moths, or cockroaches — even if you haven't noticed them.

Here are the most common factors that attract spiders into your home:

Insects in the house — their main food source.

— their main food source. Dark, moist environments — like basements, laundry rooms, and behind furniture.

— like basements, laundry rooms, and behind furniture. Clutter and dust — perfect for building webs unnoticed.

— perfect for building webs unnoticed. Cracks, gaps, or unsealed doors/windows — easy entry points.

— easy entry points. Outdoor lights left on — they attract flying insects, which attract spiders.

Seasonal changes also play a role. In autumn, many species move indoors to escape falling temperatures and find shelter for the winter.

How to get rid of spiders naturally:

Deep-clean regularly — especially in corners and under furniture.

— especially in corners and under furniture. Use white vinegar spray — it repels many spider species.

— it repels many spider species. Seal cracks and gaps — including around windows and baseboards.

— including around windows and baseboards. Turn off outdoor lights — to reduce insect attraction.

— to reduce insect attraction. Remove other pests — spiders follow the food chain.

Despite their spooky reputation, most house spiders are harmless and even helpful, eating insects that could otherwise infest your home.

However, if you notice a large population or suspect venomous species (like brown recluses or black widows), it’s wise to consult a pest control professional for safe evaluation and removal.