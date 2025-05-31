Old-school wardrobes are making a comeback — here’s why hinged doors are trendy again

World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Animal
For years, sliding-door wardrobes were the go-to solution for modern apartments — sleek, space-saving, and minimalistic. But in a surprising twist, traditional hinged wardrobes are making a comeback in interior design trends for 2025.

Photo: unsplash.com by Hannah Morgan, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/
According to a recent article from Russian media, more and more homeowners and designers are rediscovering the charm and practicality of doors that swing open on hinges. While once seen as old-fashioned, this classic design is now being embraced for its full access, durability, and growing visual appeal.

Unlike sliding doors, which often limit internal layout and make one side of the closet harder to reach, hinged doors allow a complete view and access to all compartments. They also help with ventilation — a bonus in humid climates where mold can be a concern.

Another advantage is mechanical simplicity. Sliding tracks and rollers can wear out over time, especially in larger wardrobes. Hinges, by contrast, are easier to replace, repair, and maintain, offering a more robust solution in the long run.

Designers have also brought the hinged wardrobe into the modern age. Today’s versions feature sleek matte finishes, built-in handles, and minimalist lines that fit into Scandinavian, industrial, or contemporary interiors.

One often overlooked benefit is the ease of customization. With hinged doors, it’s easier to adapt the interior layout: movable shelves, hidden lighting, and flexible dividers are all easier to install without the space constraints imposed by sliding rails.

Interestingly, there’s a nostalgic factor at play as well. Many people associate hinged wardrobes with childhood bedrooms or family homes, triggering an emotional connection that makes these pieces feel comforting and familiar.

This shift reflects a broader design movement: stepping back from high-tech and over-minimalist solutions in favor of functional, tactile, and emotionally resonant elements. Hinged wardrobes are just one example of how design is getting personal again.

Author`s name Andrey Mihayloff
