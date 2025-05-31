World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Animal
Your shower curtain might be full of mold — here's how often you should replace it

Society

When was the last time you replaced your shower curtain? If you can’t remember, it might be time. While it may look harmless, your curtain could be harboring mold, bacteria, and grime that pose risks to your health.

Photo: Flickr by Master bath, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0/
Constantly exposed to humidity and heat, shower curtains — especially plastic or vinyl ones — create the perfect environment for microbial growth. And unless they’re regularly cleaned or replaced, they can quickly become one of the dirtiest items in your bathroom.

According to a Russian article on the topic, hygiene experts recommend replacing your shower curtain every six months. In damp homes or poorly ventilated bathrooms, even sooner may be necessary. Any sign of dark spots, musty odor, or slime is reason enough to throw it out immediately.

While washing your curtain can help, it doesn’t fully eliminate deeply embedded bacteria and mold spores. These contaminants may trigger allergic reactions, respiratory issues, or skin irritation — especially in children or people with sensitive immune systems.

To extend the life of your curtain, let it hang fully open after each use, wash it every couple of weeks with hot water and vinegar, and ensure your bathroom has proper airflow.

Fabric curtains can often be machine-washed, while plastic ones require a more delicate hand-cleaning with mild soap. No matter the material, drying it thoroughly in fresh air is essential to prevent mold buildup.

On the bright side, replacing your curtain regularly doesn’t just improve hygiene — it also gives your bathroom a visual refresh. A new, clean curtain can make the whole room feel brighter and more inviting.

Here’s a fun fact: shower curtains are among the most bacteria-laden items in the average home — second only to kitchen sponges. Another reason to pay more attention to this often-overlooked detail.

