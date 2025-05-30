Over 100 Infected as Norovirus Outbreak Hits Russian Cruise Ship

Norovirus (an acute intestinal infection) was detected aboard the Mikhail Bulgakov cruise ship, with over 100 people on board seeking medical assistance between May 19 and 28. The infected passengers have been isolated; none are experiencing severe illness, Russian health protection watchdog Rospotrebnadzor said.
"Serious violations of sanitary and epidemiological regulations in food service were discovered, including the employment of kitchen staff showing symptoms of intestinal infection, as well as several workers lacking personal medical records."
The Mikhail Bulgakov operates on the Moscow–St. Petersburg–Moscow route. A total of 244 passengers were on board.
Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!
A mysterious change in the deep ocean's chemical and biological balance is causing growing alarm among global experts.