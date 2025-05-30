World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Over 100 Infected as Norovirus Outbreak Hits Russian Cruise Ship

Passengers Isolated After Virus Spreads on Moscow–St. Petersburg Cruise
Society

Norovirus (an acute intestinal infection) was detected aboard the Mikhail Bulgakov cruise ship, with over 100 people on board seeking medical assistance between May 19 and 28. The infected passengers have been isolated; none are experiencing severe illness, Russian health protection watchdog Rospotrebnadzor said.

Cruise ship in the evening
Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Marc-Lautenbacher, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0/
Cruise ship in the evening

"Serious violations of sanitary and epidemiological regulations in food service were discovered, including the employment of kitchen staff showing symptoms of intestinal infection, as well as several workers lacking personal medical records."

The Mikhail Bulgakov operates on the Moscow–St. Petersburg–Moscow route. A total of 244 passengers were on board.

