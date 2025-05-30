Common mistakes when starting your car can burn out the starter motor and damage wiring

Starting your car may seem like a routine action, but mechanics warn that certain habits can gradually damage the starter motor and even pose a risk to the vehicle’s electrical system. What begins as a simple mistake can eventually lead to expensive repairs or sudden failure.

Photo: Generated by AI (DALL·E 3 by OpenAI) is licensed under Free for commercial use (OpenAI License) Ключ в замке зажигания

The starter motor’s job is to turn the engine over during ignition. If overused or misused, it can overheat, wear out prematurely, or draw too much power from the battery — resulting in system-wide issues.

According to automotive technicians, one of the most common errors is attempting to start the car again while the engine is already running. This stresses the gear mechanisms and may severely damage both the starter and the engine’s flywheel.

Another risky habit is repeated ignition attempts with a weak battery. Doing so not only places strain on the starter but can also lead to overheated wiring, melted terminals, or even small engine compartment fires. If the engine fails to turn over, checking the battery’s charge should be the first step — not brute persistence.

Cold weather poses another challenge. Drivers often hold the key or starter button down for too long, hoping the engine will "catch." However, holding it for more than 5 seconds at a time can wear down the starter rapidly. Experts recommend waiting a few seconds between attempts instead.

Routine maintenance also plays a major role. Clean spark plugs, fresh filters, and proper oil levels reduce the load on the starter system, making ignition smoother and faster. A well-maintained engine puts less demand on the starter overall.

For drivers of automatic vehicles, forgetting to place the gear selector in “P” (park) or “N” (neutral) is another overlooked issue. If left in “D” or “R,” the car won’t start — leading some to keep pressing the start button or turning the key repeatedly, unknowingly stressing the system.

By avoiding these common mistakes and being attentive during ignition, you can significantly extend the life of your car’s starter motor and prevent costly electrical damage — all with a few seconds of extra care each day.