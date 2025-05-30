World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Animal
News All >
KGM slashes SUV prices in Europe by up to €5,000 in aggressive new strategy
How to get rid of cockroaches in your home — expert tips for a safe and lasting solution
How to grow stunning hydrangeas that bloom for months: care tips every gardener should know
How to Grow Stunning Gladiolus in Your Garden — Even If You’re a Beginner
The Japanese walking method that's becoming the easiest fitness trend of 2024
Navy Blue Is Back in Style — And It’s Replacing Black in 2024 Wardrobes
Scientists Reconstruct Lives of Ancient Russian Tribes Using DNA and Burial Clues
Chronic loneliness is a public health crisis on par with smoking, warns U.S. Surgeon General
Why U.S. courts can’t block Trump’s tariffs — presidential power over trade explained

Why bay leaves can be dangerous in your kitchen — experts warn about a common cooking mistake

Society

Bay leaves are a beloved culinary staple used to add depth of flavor to soups, stews, and meats. Their distinctive aroma and mild bitterness make them popular in kitchens around the world. But while they’re commonly seen as harmless, experts warn that bay leaves can actually be dangerous if handled carelessly during cooking.

лавровый лист
Photo: flickr.com by Consell Comarcal del Baix Empordà, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.0/
лавровый лист

Many home cooks toss whole dried bay leaves into pots and forget to remove them before serving. While this may seem harmless, it can lead to real risks, especially when the leaves are accidentally ingested by children or elderly family members.

According to a report by Pravda.ru, dried bay leaves are stiff and sharp, and do not break down during cooking. If swallowed, they can cause cuts or scratches to the mouth, throat, or even the digestive tract — in rare cases, leading to serious internal injuries.

Choking is another concern, especially for people who don’t notice the leaf in their dish. Nutritionists advise removing bay leaves before serving or using spice infusers or mesh bags that can easily be removed after cooking.

Storage is also a key issue. When kept in humid or poorly ventilated environments, bay leaves can develop mold or become contaminated with invisible fungi. To avoid this, they should be stored in airtight containers, away from light and heat.

Despite these risks, bay leaves remain a powerful ingredient when used responsibly. They’re known for antimicrobial and antioxidant properties and contribute a unique aroma that enhances many classic recipes.

To use bay leaves safely, always remove them before serving, never reuse cooked leaves, and inspect them for signs of spoilage. With these simple habits, you can enjoy all the flavor of bay leaves without any unwanted surprises at the dinner table.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Oksana Cmylikova
Now reading
Ancient Chinese star map dating back 2,300 years could rewrite the history of astronomy
Science
Ancient Chinese star map dating back 2,300 years could rewrite the history of astronomy
Chinese Paraglider Swept to 8,598 Meters, Suffers Frostbite and Oxygen Deprivation
Society
Chinese Paraglider Swept to 8,598 Meters, Suffers Frostbite and Oxygen Deprivation Видео 
Goldman Sachs Insider: Trump’s Hands Tied on Russia Strategy
Columnists
Goldman Sachs Insider: Trump’s Hands Tied on Russia Strategy
Popular
Scientists Uncover Disturbing Ocean Mystery That Alarms Experts Worldwide

A mysterious change in the deep ocean's chemical and biological balance is causing growing alarm among global experts.

Scientists Uncover Disturbing Ocean Mystery That Alarms Experts Worldwide
A Full-Scale War Between Russia and Germany May Begin as Early as June 2025
If German Taurus Missiles Strike Russia, Oreshnik Ballistic Missiles Will Land in Berlin
Der Spiegel: Zelensky Cuts European Trip Short as Russian Troops Ready to Take Sumy Region
Okhotnik UAV in Ukraine: Military Impact and Western Scrutiny
Ukraine Isn't Just Geography – It's a Trap for Donald Trump Dmitry Plotnikov Goldman Sachs Insider: Trump’s Hands Tied on Russia Strategy Andrey Mihayloff Turkey Balances East and West as Erdoğan Eyes Historic Peace Role Lyuba Lulko
Trump Imagines Himself a Peacemaker, Only to Become a Punchline
NASA Detects Mysterious Planetary Anomaly Spreading Across the Globe
Russian Officer Who Took Part in Mariupol Offensive Killed in Suicide Bomb Blast – Video
Russian Officer Who Took Part in Mariupol Offensive Killed in Suicide Bomb Blast – Video
Last materials
How to get rid of cockroaches in your home — expert tips for a safe and lasting solution
How to grow stunning hydrangeas that bloom for months: care tips every gardener should know
How to Grow Stunning Gladiolus in Your Garden — Even If You’re a Beginner
The Japanese walking method that's becoming the easiest fitness trend of 2024
Navy Blue Is Back in Style — And It’s Replacing Black in 2024 Wardrobes
Scientists Reconstruct Lives of Ancient Russian Tribes Using DNA and Burial Clues
Chronic loneliness is a public health crisis on par with smoking, warns U.S. Surgeon General
Why U.S. courts can’t block Trump’s tariffs — presidential power over trade explained
The smartest dog breeds in the world — experts explain what makes these canines true geniuses
Ancient Chinese star map dating back 2,300 years could rewrite the history of astronomy
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortuguese
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2025, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.