Why bay leaves can be dangerous in your kitchen — experts warn about a common cooking mistake

Bay leaves are a beloved culinary staple used to add depth of flavor to soups, stews, and meats. Their distinctive aroma and mild bitterness make them popular in kitchens around the world. But while they’re commonly seen as harmless, experts warn that bay leaves can actually be dangerous if handled carelessly during cooking.

Many home cooks toss whole dried bay leaves into pots and forget to remove them before serving. While this may seem harmless, it can lead to real risks, especially when the leaves are accidentally ingested by children or elderly family members.

According to a report by Pravda.ru, dried bay leaves are stiff and sharp, and do not break down during cooking. If swallowed, they can cause cuts or scratches to the mouth, throat, or even the digestive tract — in rare cases, leading to serious internal injuries.

Choking is another concern, especially for people who don’t notice the leaf in their dish. Nutritionists advise removing bay leaves before serving or using spice infusers or mesh bags that can easily be removed after cooking.

Storage is also a key issue. When kept in humid or poorly ventilated environments, bay leaves can develop mold or become contaminated with invisible fungi. To avoid this, they should be stored in airtight containers, away from light and heat.

Despite these risks, bay leaves remain a powerful ingredient when used responsibly. They’re known for antimicrobial and antioxidant properties and contribute a unique aroma that enhances many classic recipes.

To use bay leaves safely, always remove them before serving, never reuse cooked leaves, and inspect them for signs of spoilage. With these simple habits, you can enjoy all the flavor of bay leaves without any unwanted surprises at the dinner table.