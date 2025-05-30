KGM slashes SUV prices in Europe by up to €5,000 in aggressive new strategy

World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Animal
Society

South Korean automaker KGM has launched a bold pricing strategy in Europe, announcing major discounts on its SUV lineup. The Korando and Torres models are now up to €5,000 cheaper, depending on the configuration and country.

KGM Actyon
Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Damian B Oh, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0/
KGM Actyon

The move comes as KGM seeks to stay competitive in a market saturated with new entrants, especially electric and hybrid models backed by government incentives. Lowering sticker prices may help the brand stand out in a segment increasingly defined by affordability and value.

According to a report from Pravda.ru, the Korando now starts at €23,990 in Germany, featuring a 163-hp turbo gasoline engine and manual transmission. Meanwhile, the newer Torres SUV is priced from €28,990 in its base version with a 1.5-liter turbo engine.

Some dealerships are also offering additional perks like extended warranties, free maintenance for up to three years, and trade-in bonuses. These incentives are part of KGM’s broader effort to attract customers seeking practical vehicles with modern tech at lower costs.

New features have been introduced as standard, including autonomous emergency braking, lane-keeping assist, and rear parking sensors. Inside, both models come equipped with digital displays and smartphone integration via Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.

Industry analysts see this price cut as a response to mounting competition from Chinese automakers, who are aggressively entering the European market with similarly equipped vehicles at competitive prices. KGM’s strategy appears focused on maintaining its market share by delivering both affordability and quality.

While the pricing update currently applies only to Europe, experts suggest similar measures may be considered in Latin American and Middle Eastern markets depending on the response from European consumers.

With this pricing shift, KGM is not only aiming to recapture attention in the compact and mid-size SUV segments, but also to redefine itself as a cost-effective alternative in an evolving global car market.

