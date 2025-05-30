World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Animal
Society

Few things are more unpleasant than discovering cockroaches inside your home. These resilient pests are not only unsightly, but they’re also known to carry harmful pathogens and reproduce at alarming rates. Once an infestation begins, it can quickly spiral out of control if not addressed properly.

дезинфекция
Photo: https://commons.wikimedia.org by Юлия Иванко, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/
дезинфекция

Spotting a single cockroach doesn't always mean you have an infestation, but it should prompt a closer look. Telltale signs include droppings, shed skins, egg cases, and a distinct musty odor — especially in kitchens and bathrooms where warmth and moisture are abundant.

According to a report by Pravda.ru, the first step to controlling cockroaches is to locate their entry points and hiding places. Common hiding spots include wall cracks, behind appliances, under sinks, and near drains. Sealing gaps and using mesh screens can block their access routes and reduce the risk of infestation.

Good hygiene is essential in both prevention and treatment. Keeping counters free of crumbs, storing food in sealed containers, taking out the trash regularly, and avoiding clutter (especially cardboard) can drastically reduce the food sources and shelter cockroaches depend on.

For direct elimination, gel baits with targeted insecticides are often recommended. These can be placed strategically in areas where cockroach activity is high. In more severe cases, professional pest control may be necessary, especially if the insects are nesting deep within walls or plumbing systems.

Experts caution against overusing aerosol sprays, which often cause cockroaches to scatter and can lead to pesticide resistance. Such products also carry health risks, particularly in poorly ventilated areas or when used around pets and children.

To prevent future infestations, regular home inspections are advised — particularly in older buildings. Maintaining dry and clean conditions, repairing water leaks, and paying attention to ventilation can help create an environment that’s far less inviting to pests.

Dealing with cockroaches may require a multi-step approach, but with persistence and the right strategies, you can restore comfort and hygiene to your home — and keep it that way.

