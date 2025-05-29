World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Animal
The digital age has revolutionized entertainment, communication, and convenience. But according to experts, it’s also contributing to a quiet crisis among young men. A growing number are becoming trapped in cycles of instant gratification — particularly through online pornography and video games — which is leading them to withdraw from society, abandon responsibilities, and remain indefinitely in their parents' homes.

Mental health professionals are increasingly encountering cases of young men, typically aged 18 to 30, who display symptoms of emotional stagnation, low motivation, and avoidance of adult challenges. Rather than building careers or relationships, many retreat into digital worlds that provide constant but shallow rewards. This trend was highlighted in a recent investigative report by Brazil’s “Fantástico” television program and published online by G1.

According to psychologists, the brain’s dopamine system — responsible for pleasure and motivation — is being overstimulated by the instant feedback provided by games and adult content. This overstimulation leads to addictive behaviors and reduces a person’s ability to seek satisfaction from real-world achievements that require effort, patience, and resilience.

While occasional use of such platforms is not inherently harmful, excessive and isolated consumption can substitute for real-life experiences. Many young men are reportedly avoiding social interaction, delaying education or work, and exhibiting symptoms akin to those of substance dependence. Concentration issues, irritability, and an inability to cope with everyday frustrations are also common.

One particularly alarming aspect is the loss of long-term goals. These men often show little interest in forming families, pursuing careers, or engaging in meaningful relationships. The artificial sense of pleasure provided by digital content can suppress the drive to engage with reality — resulting in emotional immaturity and a lack of personal growth.

Experts recommend that families watch for signs such as withdrawal, mood swings, neglect of responsibilities, and a persistent preference for screen time over social interaction. Solutions include therapy, digital detox, structured routines, and in more severe cases, psychiatric support. The emphasis is on supportive intervention, not punishment — gradually helping individuals reconnect with the real world.

The phenomenon isn’t limited to Brazil. Similar patterns have been observed in countries like Japan, South Korea, and the United States, where some men are described as “hikikomori” — socially withdrawn and resistant to leaving the safety of their homes. Scholars view this as part of a larger cultural shift in which digital ease discourages real-world engagement.

Reversing the trend will require more than limiting screen time. It involves fostering emotional intelligence, promoting meaningful challenges, and teaching the value of perseverance. If society fails to act, an entire generation may remain confined not by physical walls, but by digital comfort zones that slowly erase their potential.

