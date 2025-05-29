What is an aura, how to discover your color, and what it reveals about you

The concept of a human aura — an invisible energy field that surrounds each person — has long fascinated those interested in spirituality and self-awareness. Though still dismissed by mainstream science, many spiritual traditions and holistic practices suggest that auras reflect our emotional, mental, and physical states. According to believers, the color of an aura can offer deep insight into someone’s personality and life phase.

While there is no scientific instrument currently validated to detect auras definitively, some individuals claim to see or sense them, especially through meditation, focused observation, or specialized imaging. A recent article published by the Brazilian news outlet O Globo provides guidance on how to identify the color of your aura and what it may represent in your current energetic state.

One simple method for observing your aura involves standing in front of a white background in soft lighting. By relaxing your gaze and observing the outline of your body, especially around the shoulders and head, some people report seeing a faint glow or shimmer. Others turn to spiritual guides, energy healers, or even mobile apps that use facial recognition and personality cues to simulate aura readings.

Here are some common aura colors and their suggested meanings:

Blue: calmness, empathy, clarity in communication

Red: passion, physical vitality, assertiveness

Green: healing energy, balance, compassion

Yellow: creativity, joy, mental agility

Purple: intuition, spirituality, sensitivity

Orange: enthusiasm, sociability, optimism

According to practitioners, your aura is dynamic — it can change in color and intensity depending on your emotions, stress level, and surrounding environment. For example, someone going through emotional turbulence may exhibit darker or duller tones, while periods of balance and creativity may result in brighter hues. This belief leads many energy therapists to use aura readings as diagnostic tools during sessions.

To “cleanse” or reinforce the aura, people often turn to holistic methods such as meditation, breathwork, sound therapy, crystal healing, or reiki. Practices that involve mindfulness and energy realignment are said to restore clarity and brightness to the aura, especially when used regularly.

Whether you believe in literal energy fields or not, exploring the idea of the aura can open new pathways for self-reflection, emotional awareness, and connection with others. At the very least, it serves as a symbolic reminder of how our presence — physical and emotional — influences the world around us in ways we might not always see but certainly feel.