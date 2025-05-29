One common drink can make your wooden floors shine again

Keeping wooden floors clean and shiny is a challenge faced by many homeowners. While there are countless commercial products promising instant results, they’re often expensive and filled with harsh chemicals. That’s why a surprisingly simple and affordable trick — using a common household drink — is now capturing attention for its natural cleaning power.

Photo: commons.wikimedia. org by Lucidatura pavimenti, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0/ Мытье полов

According to home care specialists and social media users alike, black tea can be used to clean and revive dull wooden floors. The natural tannins in the tea not only help lift grime and grease but also enhance the wood’s natural color and sheen. The tip recently gained popularity following a feature in the UK-based Nottingham Post.

The method is both simple and low-cost: brew two bags of black tea in one liter of boiling water, then let the mixture cool to room temperature. Dip a clean cloth into the tea, wring it out thoroughly to prevent over-wetting the floor, and wipe down the surface. Finally, use a dry cloth to remove any excess moisture and bring out the shine.

Experts explain that black tea contains natural astringent properties that are ideal for cutting through light dirt without stripping the finish from the wood. The tea’s pigments can also enhance the depth of tone in darker woods, giving floors a subtle yet noticeable refresh. Since it uses no synthetic chemicals, the trick is especially useful in homes with pets, children, or sensitive individuals.

This technique works best on hardwood floors with matte or lightly finished surfaces. It may be less effective on heavily varnished or laminate flooring, where a test patch is always recommended before full application. Nevertheless, users across cleaning forums have praised the method for being quick, safe, and remarkably effective.

One major advantage is sustainability. Instead of buying chemical-based floor polish or single-use wipes, households can turn to a biodegradable, kitchen-ready solution. It’s a small but meaningful way to reduce household waste while keeping your living space clean and welcoming.

As more people seek out practical, eco-friendly home care options, rediscovering simple, time-tested methods like this one helps bridge tradition with modern sensibilities. And when the answer to a sparkling floor is sitting in your tea cupboard, there’s no reason not to give it a try.