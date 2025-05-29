World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Animal
News All >

One common drink can make your wooden floors shine again

Society

Keeping wooden floors clean and shiny is a challenge faced by many homeowners. While there are countless commercial products promising instant results, they’re often expensive and filled with harsh chemicals. That’s why a surprisingly simple and affordable trick — using a common household drink — is now capturing attention for its natural cleaning power.

Мытье полов
Photo: commons.wikimedia. org by Lucidatura pavimenti, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0/
Мытье полов

According to home care specialists and social media users alike, black tea can be used to clean and revive dull wooden floors. The natural tannins in the tea not only help lift grime and grease but also enhance the wood’s natural color and sheen. The tip recently gained popularity following a feature in the UK-based Nottingham Post.

The method is both simple and low-cost: brew two bags of black tea in one liter of boiling water, then let the mixture cool to room temperature. Dip a clean cloth into the tea, wring it out thoroughly to prevent over-wetting the floor, and wipe down the surface. Finally, use a dry cloth to remove any excess moisture and bring out the shine.

Experts explain that black tea contains natural astringent properties that are ideal for cutting through light dirt without stripping the finish from the wood. The tea’s pigments can also enhance the depth of tone in darker woods, giving floors a subtle yet noticeable refresh. Since it uses no synthetic chemicals, the trick is especially useful in homes with pets, children, or sensitive individuals.

This technique works best on hardwood floors with matte or lightly finished surfaces. It may be less effective on heavily varnished or laminate flooring, where a test patch is always recommended before full application. Nevertheless, users across cleaning forums have praised the method for being quick, safe, and remarkably effective.

One major advantage is sustainability. Instead of buying chemical-based floor polish or single-use wipes, households can turn to a biodegradable, kitchen-ready solution. It’s a small but meaningful way to reduce household waste while keeping your living space clean and welcoming.

As more people seek out practical, eco-friendly home care options, rediscovering simple, time-tested methods like this one helps bridge tradition with modern sensibilities. And when the answer to a sparkling floor is sitting in your tea cupboard, there’s no reason not to give it a try.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Angela Antonova
*
Now reading
NASA Detects Mysterious Planetary Anomaly Spreading Across the Globe
Science
NASA Detects Mysterious Planetary Anomaly Spreading Across the Globe
Turn Your Old Phone Into a Security Camera — Here’s How to Do It in Minutes
Technologies and discoveries
Turn Your Old Phone Into a Security Camera — Here’s How to Do It in Minutes
Russia Proposes Second Round of Ukraine Talks in Istanbul on June 2
World
Russia Proposes Second Round of Ukraine Talks in Istanbul on June 2 Аудио 
Popular
Only Survivor: Russian Soldier Captures Deadly Attack on Camera in Kursk Oblast

A Russian soldier accidentally filmed his entire combat group getting killed in Kursk Oblast during the ceasefire declared on May 9, 2025

Russian Soldier Accidentally Films Fatal Strike on Own Unit During Ceasefire
Laughter and Lost Translation: Zelensky’s Speech Cut Short by Merz in Berlin
Chancellor Merz Interrupts Zelensky Who Comes to Berlin Dressed in Prison Attire
Why Trump Isn't Hitting Russia Harder: Investment Bankers Weigh In
Flight Dispute Erupts Over MAGA Hat, Ends with Surprise Upgrade
Goldman Sachs Insider: Trump’s Hands Tied on Russia Strategy Andrey Mihayloff Turkey Balances East and West as Erdoğan Eyes Historic Peace Role Lyuba Lulko No More Miracles: Washington and London Urge Kyiv to Face Reality Dmitry Plotnikov
Moscow May Strike Berlin Should Taurus Missiles Hit Russia
Trump Leaves Door Open for Peace Talks, Cautions on Putin’s Motives
Putin Ready for Peace but Insists on Neutral Ukraine and Territorial Claims
Putin Ready for Peace but Insists on Neutral Ukraine and Territorial Claims
Last materials
How to clean yellowed pillows with a simple homemade trick that really works
Three things you should never wash in a dishwasher — the last one is the most common
How to Keep Slugs Away from Your Cucumbers — No Poison Required
This Plant Smells Great and Repels Mosquitoes — No Wonder It's Trending in Spring
How Ancient Cities Caused a Bedbug Boom — Scientists Reveal Surprising Link
Scientists Uncover Disturbing Ocean Mystery That Alarms Experts Worldwide
Frozen Water Found Around Baby Star Outside Our Solar System for the First Time
US Scientists Build Laser 100 Times More Powerful Than Global Electricity Output
Neanderthals’ Inner Ears Reveal Ancient Population Collapse
Astronomers Discover Object That Takes 25,000 Years to Orbit the Sun
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortuguese
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2025, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.