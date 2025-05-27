These Trees Are Said to Bring Bad Luck — Should You Plant Them Near Your Home?

Gardens are places of beauty, peace, and personal expression — but they’re also steeped in centuries of folklore. According to a recent feature on gardening superstition, certain trees have long been associated with misfortune, conflict, or even death in cultural traditions across the world.

Photo: creativecommons.org by liz west is licensed under https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0/deed.en туи

Whether you believe in old wives’ tales or simply enjoy planting with intention, it might be worth understanding the history behind a few “unlucky” trees — and what their reputation says about the cultures that grew them.

1. Weeping Willow (Salix babylonica)

With its drooping branches and melancholic presence, the weeping willow has often been linked to mourning and sorrow. In Eastern European and Slavic folklore, planting one too close to a house was thought to invite sadness into the home — especially if it blocked sunlight or cast long shadows over windows.

Some traditions even warned that sleeping under a willow could drain energy or provoke unsettling dreams.

2. Poplar (Populus spp.)

Poplar trees grow fast and tall but are known for their weak wood and shallow root systems. In many traditions, they symbolize instability and fragility — and were sometimes planted in cemeteries as boundary markers between the world of the living and the dead.

Gardeners also complain about their invasive roots and brittle limbs, which break easily during storms. As a result, planting poplars near a home may bring more practical trouble than symbolic misfortune.

3. Elder Tree (Sambucus)

The elder tree holds a complex place in folklore — revered by some, feared by others. In certain European beliefs, the tree was associated with forest spirits or witches, and cutting it down without asking permission was thought to bring bad luck or illness.

Some old sayings warned against planting elder trees near the front door, claiming they might block fortune from entering or even draw death to the household.

4. Aspen (Populus tremula)

The trembling leaves of the aspen have long been viewed with suspicion. In Russian and Slavic folk belief, the aspen was connected with restless spirits and spiritual unease. Planting it near a home was discouraged, particularly near windows or doors.

Though visually striking in autumn, aspens also spread aggressively through root systems — making them a challenge to control in small garden spaces.

5. Rowan (Sorbus aucuparia) — Controversial Reputation

Depending on the region, the rowan tree is either a protector or a warning. In some traditions, it wards off evil and is planted near homes for safety. But in others, especially in areas where it’s associated with witches or omens, it can carry a negative charge.

The conflicting interpretations suggest that context matters — and local custom often dictates whether a tree brings luck or loss.

What the Science Says

Modern horticulturists, of course, don’t believe trees carry luck or misfortune. But they do agree that choosing the wrong species can lead to practical problems — cracked foundations, heavy shade, pests, or maintenance nightmares.

In that sense, many “unlucky” trees earned their reputation not from magic, but from how they affect a home’s livability.

Final Thought: Plant With Purpose

While superstitions shouldn’t rule your garden decisions, they can offer insight into how humans have historically related to the natural world. Whether you choose to avoid “unlucky” trees or embrace them with awareness, planting with intention is always a wise move.

After all, your garden is more than just soil and roots — it’s a reflection of what you grow, believe, and welcome into your space.