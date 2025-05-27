Saving energy doesn't always require solar panels or high-tech upgrades. According to a recent household efficiency report, simply lowering your washing machine temperature to 30°C (86°F) can lead to meaningful reductions in energy use — and protect your clothes in the process.
This small adjustment could cut both utility bills and environmental impact, making it one of the easiest green lifestyle shifts available today.
Heating water accounts for up to 90% of a washing machine’s energy consumption. Lowering the wash temperature from 60°C to 30°C can cut energy use by up to 60%, depending on the load size and appliance efficiency.
Experts estimate that households switching to 30°C as their default setting can save tens of dollars annually — with larger families seeing even more significant reductions.
Modern detergents are now formulated to perform well in cooler water, meaning that most everyday laundry — like cotton t-shirts, jeans, underwear, and synthetic fabrics — can be cleaned thoroughly at 30°C.
This temperature is especially ideal for:
It also reduces the risk of shrinking, fiber damage, and color bleeding — common side effects of hot water cycles.
There are exceptions where warmer water is essential:
For hygienic reasons, it’s advisable to occasionally run a hot cycle (60°C or higher) to clean the drum and kill lingering bacteria in the machine itself — especially if you often wash at low temperatures.
Not if you use the right detergent and wash at reasonable intervals. Many detergents are labeled as “30°C active,” meaning they include enzymes that break down dirt and oils effectively in cooler water. Pre-treating stains and avoiding overloading the drum will also improve results.
Adding a scoop of baking soda or using natural stain removers can boost cleaning power for stubborn grime — without the need to raise the temperature.
Eco-friendly and cost-conscious, washing at 30°C is increasingly promoted by environmental groups and appliance manufacturers alike.
Most of your laundry can be safely washed at 30°C, as long as you sort items properly and use an effective detergent. For occasional sanitizing or deep cleaning, you can switch back to warmer settings when necessary.
Ultimately, it’s not about extreme changes — it’s about consistency. And over time, this small shift in your laundry routine can make a big difference in your household’s environmental footprint.
So the next time you load the washing machine, turn the dial down — and let smart temperature do the work.
Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!
German Chancellor Friedrich Merz announced a move that opens the door for strikes deep into Russian territory. This marks a significant escalation in Western military support