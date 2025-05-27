World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Animal
Saving energy doesn't always require solar panels or high-tech upgrades. According to a recent household efficiency report, simply lowering your washing machine temperature to 30°C (86°F) can lead to meaningful reductions in energy use — and protect your clothes in the process.

Стиральная машина
Photo: PxHere by rawpixel.com, https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/
This small adjustment could cut both utility bills and environmental impact, making it one of the easiest green lifestyle shifts available today.

How Much Can You Save?

Heating water accounts for up to 90% of a washing machine’s energy consumption. Lowering the wash temperature from 60°C to 30°C can cut energy use by up to 60%, depending on the load size and appliance efficiency.

Experts estimate that households switching to 30°C as their default setting can save tens of dollars annually — with larger families seeing even more significant reductions.

What Can You Safely Wash at 30°C?

Modern detergents are now formulated to perform well in cooler water, meaning that most everyday laundry — like cotton t-shirts, jeans, underwear, and synthetic fabrics — can be cleaned thoroughly at 30°C.

This temperature is especially ideal for:

  • Lightly soiled clothing
  • Bright-colored garments prone to fading
  • Delicates and stretch fabrics
  • Wool blends and polyester

It also reduces the risk of shrinking, fiber damage, and color bleeding — common side effects of hot water cycles.

When Higher Temperatures Are Still Needed

There are exceptions where warmer water is essential:

  • Bedding, towels, and undergarments worn during illness
  • Heavily soiled work clothes or sportswear
  • Clothing exposed to oils or allergens

For hygienic reasons, it’s advisable to occasionally run a hot cycle (60°C or higher) to clean the drum and kill lingering bacteria in the machine itself — especially if you often wash at low temperatures.

Will It Affect Cleanliness?

Not if you use the right detergent and wash at reasonable intervals. Many detergents are labeled as “30°C active,” meaning they include enzymes that break down dirt and oils effectively in cooler water. Pre-treating stains and avoiding overloading the drum will also improve results.

Adding a scoop of baking soda or using natural stain removers can boost cleaning power for stubborn grime — without the need to raise the temperature.

Additional Perks of Cold-Water Washing

  • Extends the life of fabrics by preventing fiber breakdown
  • Reduces microplastic shedding from synthetic clothes
  • Minimizes carbon emissions associated with home energy use
  • Helps protect clothes with sensitive dyes or finishes

Eco-friendly and cost-conscious, washing at 30°C is increasingly promoted by environmental groups and appliance manufacturers alike.

Make It a Habit — With a Few Exceptions

Most of your laundry can be safely washed at 30°C, as long as you sort items properly and use an effective detergent. For occasional sanitizing or deep cleaning, you can switch back to warmer settings when necessary.

Ultimately, it’s not about extreme changes — it’s about consistency. And over time, this small shift in your laundry routine can make a big difference in your household’s environmental footprint.

So the next time you load the washing machine, turn the dial down — and let smart temperature do the work.

Marina Lebedeva
