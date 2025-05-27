These Car Brands Just Don’t Quit: Drivers Say They Run Forever

World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Animal
When buying a car, most people want more than just shiny features and horsepower — they want something that lasts. According to a recent Russian automotive review, several car brands stand out not just for performance, but for astonishing longevity. These are the brands that just keep going, often well beyond 300,000 kilometers.

Автомеханик ремонтирует автомобиль с открытым капотом
Photo: freepik.com by standret, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/
Автомеханик ремонтирует автомобиль с открытым капотом

The analysis, based on owner interviews and vehicle maintenance records, looked at models still on the road after two decades of service. And while some of the results were expected, others might surprise you.

The Survivors: Who Made the Cut?

According to the Russian report, the top long-lasting brands include Toyota, Honda, Mercedes-Benz, and Volvo. These manufacturers are known for engineering that prioritizes reliability, easy maintenance, and endurance over time.

Toyota took the crown in terms of sheer survival rate. Numerous models like the Land Cruiser, Hilux, and Corolla regularly reach 400,000 km with proper maintenance. Owners praised the simplicity of the design and the global availability of parts.

Honda followed closely, with cars like the Accord and Civic earning a reputation for strong engines and low-cost upkeep. Several owners reported replacing just standard consumables — tires, oil, belts — even after 15 years of driving.

European Workhorses

Volvo continues to surprise skeptics. Once seen as quirky or outdated, older Volvos have become cult classics among durability enthusiasts. Their tanks-on-wheels build and over-engineered mechanics make them especially resilient in colder climates.

Mercedes-Benz, particularly its pre-2000 diesel models, earned respect for unmatched mechanical endurance. Taxi drivers and collectors alike speak of Benz sedans that cross the 500,000 km mark with engines still running smoothly.

Other Mentions

Surprisingly, a few non-premium brands also made the list. Skoda and Mazda were noted for cost-effective maintenance and dependable motors. Even Lada — often derided outside Russia — showed up in the rankings, praised for simplicity and cheap parts, though not necessarily comfort.

What most of these models have in common is a lack of excessive electronics. The older the car, the less software there is to malfunction. In many cases, the mechanics themselves could repair issues without specialized tools — a key reason why these cars outlasted their newer counterparts.

Why Longevity Still Matters

In an era dominated by short-term leasing and electric car hype, it’s easy to forget that some drivers want to buy once — and drive forever. For those who value long-term ownership, these “immortal” brands offer a rare peace of mind.

And as one driver put it, “I don’t care about touchscreens or autopilot. I care that it starts in the middle of winter — every time.”

Turns out, the real luxury might just be reliability.

Anton Kulikov
