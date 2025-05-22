Russian Vacationer Surprised by U.S. Family Values and Modesty

Russian Tourist Praises American Family Values After Trip to Pennsylvania

A Russian traveler vacationed in the United States and was impressed by the traditional values of Americans.

Photo: unsplash.com by Alex Martinez alex_martinez, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/ US flag

The woman from Moscow said she spent several days visiting a friend who had moved from Russia to the US a couple of years ago and now lives near a major city in Pennsylvania.

"He shared that Americans live a very simple life. They are hard workers, and they spend their weekends out of town, with family. Often, they start having kids as early as 20-23 years old,” the woman said.

She noted that during her trip to the US, she frequently saw people walking around in couples or with their entire families.

"I spoke with many Americans during the trip. They really are very, very family-oriented. Friends don't seem to matter to them as much — but family means everything. And they're also very religious. No one is forcing them to be like that; it comes from within,” the woman said.

She added that she used to believe that the West was truly "decaying,” but after seeing how well-to-do Americans live in the suburbs, she realized that wasn't the case at all.