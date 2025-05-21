World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Volunteers Save Snow-Loving Pig Gruta from Slaughter

The pig from Georgia that appeared in the viral snow video has been saved from slaughter, Mash Telegram channel reports.

Photo: freepik.com is licensed under public domain
The video of the floppy-eared pig Gruta, who loves snow, went viral in the spring of 2025. In the clip, the pig pokes her snout out of a house window, joyfully lifting her face toward the falling snowflakes.

Gruta was originally destined to be slaughtered for meat, but concerned volunteers stepped in to change her fate. They raised 1,626 lari (about 48,000 rubles or $600), bought the pig from the farmer, and moved her from Bakuriani to Tbilisi.

She now lives in a private home with a large yard alongside other animals.

Georgia is a country in Eastern Europe and West Asia. It is part of the Caucasus region, bounded by the Black Sea to the west, Russia to the north and northeast, Turkey to the southwest, Armenia to the south, and Azerbaijan to the southeast. Georgia covers an area of 69,700 square kilometres (26,900 sq mi). It has a population of 3.7 million, of which over a third live in the capital and largest city, Tbilisi. Georgians, who are native to the region, constitute a majority of the country's population and are its titular nation.

