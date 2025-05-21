Volunteers Save Snow-Loving Pig Gruta from Slaughter

The pig from Georgia that appeared in the viral snow video has been saved from slaughter, Mash Telegram channel reports.

Photo: freepik.com is licensed under public domain Pig farm

The video of the floppy-eared pig Gruta, who loves snow, went viral in the spring of 2025. In the clip, the pig pokes her snout out of a house window, joyfully lifting her face toward the falling snowflakes.

Gruta was originally destined to be slaughtered for meat, but concerned volunteers stepped in to change her fate. They raised 1,626 lari (about 48,000 rubles or $600), bought the pig from the farmer, and moved her from Bakuriani to Tbilisi.

She now lives in a private home with a large yard alongside other animals.

Details

