Russians No Longer See the US as Russia’s Main Enemy

France has taken the top spot among countries that Russians consider most hostile to Russia, surpassing the United States, which previously held that position.

The findings come from a survey conducted by the state-run VCIOM polling center on Russia’s relations with other countries. Respondents were asked which countries currently have the most tense and hostile relations with Russia.

France was named most frequently, cited by 48% of respondents. In 2022, only 21% of Russians viewed France as an enemy.

The UK ranked second on the list of hostile countries (42%),

Germany comes third (41%)

whereas Ukraine ranked fourth (38%).

In previous years, the United States consistently held the title of Russia’s main adversary, according to public opinion — in 2022, 76% of Russians named the US as the primary enemy. However, in 2025, only 27% of respondents consider the US a hostile state.

Russians continue to view China (65%) and Belarus (41%) as Russia’s closest allies.

