Desperate Man Filmed Searching for His Child in the River for Nine Days

Man Searches for His Son for Nine Days After Boy Falls into River

In Dagestan, a father has been searching for his missing son for nine days after the boy fell into a river. Footage of the desperate father searching for his child was published by Mash Gor Telegram channel.

According to the report, the man is looking for his four-year-old son, who went missing on May 11 after falling from a bridge. The efforts of divers and rescuers have so far yielded no results, and the father continues the search on his own.

On May 11, the boy was riding his bike alone in the village of Bezhta and at some point fell into the river. Local residents inspected the river banks, but were unable to find the child. Volunteers and rescuers continue to search for him. The boy's father does not leave the banks and inspects the riverbed in an attempt to find his son.

