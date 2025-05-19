Gymnast Dies After Falling From Wheel of Death During Circus Rehearsal

A circus artist died during a rehearsal at the Magnitogorsk circus in Russia's Chelyabinsk region. The 22-year-old woman fell from the Wheel of Death rotating apparatus.

The tragedy occurred on May 17. Several circus performers were rehearsing on the wheel without safety harnesses. A woman named Viktoria slipped and fell from a height of four meters, landing on her back.

Medics were called to the circus, but they were unable to save her — Viktoria died in the ambulance.

A criminal case was filed into violation of occupational safety requirements.

Details