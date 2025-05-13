Naked Man Falls out of Window of His Apartment under Bizarre Circumstances

World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Naked Man Falls out of Window of His Apartment, Lands on AC
Residents of the Ilyinskiye Luga residential complex near Moscow had to eyewitness a bizarre incident. A naked man fell out of window of his apartment on the ninth storey of the apartment building and landed on the AC box mounted outside on the seventh storey.

Apartment building
Photo: unsplash.com by Дэн Голд, https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/
Apartment building

The video of the incident shows the man sitting pensively in the external air conditioner basket. Blood stains are visible on both the basket and the window separating him from the person filming.

It was later revealed that the man had been drinking at home and fell out of a window on the top floor. During the fall, he defecated and sustained severe scratches on his arms and legs, an eyewitness said.

Rescuers arrived about 30 minutes later and pulled the man into a neighboring apartment.

Author`s name Petr Ermilin
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
