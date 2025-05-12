World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Flying Palace for Trump: Leaked Photos Show Qatar's Lavish Presidential Jet Gift

Qatar Royals Gift Trump a $400M 'Flying Palace' Boeing 747-8
Photos of the luxurious airplane that the royal family of Qatar has reportedly decided to gift to U.S. President Donald Trump have appeared on the Internet. The images of the aircraft's interior were posted on the Semafor website.

The American leader is set to receive a Boeing 747-8 aircraft worth $400 million, often referred to as a "flying palace." The jet is known to feature an upper-deck lounge, main and guest bedrooms, a relaxation area with a plasma TV, a private office, as well as two bathrooms and an onboard kitchen.

The photos show the jet's interior decorated in beige tones with wooden accents, with light leather upholstery on the seats. The cabin is enhanced by ambient perimeter lighting and striking decor pieces.

Additionally, Swiss company AMAC Aerospace published a 16-page document detailing the aircraft's specifications, including technical schematics and the brands of all interior components.

Details

The Boeing 747 is a long-range wide-body airliner designed and manufactured by Boeing Commercial Airplanes in the United States between 1968 and 2023. After the introduction of the 707 in October 1958, Pan Am wanted a jet 2+1⁄2 times its size, to reduce its seat cost by 30%. In 1965, Joe Sutter left the 737 development program to design the 747. In April 1966, Pan Am ordered 25 Boeing 747-100 aircraft, and in late 1966, Pratt & Whitney agreed to develop the JT9D engine, a high-bypass turbofan. On September 30, 1968, the first 747 was rolled out of the custom-built Everett Plant, the world's largest building by volume. The 747's first flight took place on February 9, 1969, and the 747 was certified in December of that year. It entered service with Pan Am on January 22, 1970. The 747 was the first airplane called a "Jumbo Jet" as the first wide-body airliner. The 747 is a four-engined jet aircraft, initially powered by Pratt & Whitney JT9D turbofan engines, then General Electric CF6 and Rolls-Royce RB211 engines for the original variants. With a ten-abreast economy seating, it typically accommodates 366 passengers in three travel classes. It has a pronounced 37.5° wing sweep, allowing a Mach 0.85 (490 kn; 900 km/h) cruise speed, and its heavy weight is supported by four main landing gear legs, each with a four-wheel bogie. The partial double-deck aircraft was designed with a raised cockpit so it could be converted to a freighter airplane by installing a front cargo door, as it was initially thought that it would eventually be superseded by supersonic transports.

