Man Seriously Injured After Entering Crocodile Enclosure for Selfie in Philippines

Man climbs into crocodile enclosure

A tourist climbed into a crocodile enclosure in the Philippines to take a selfie and ended up in the animal's jaws. The incident was caught on video.

According to the The New York Post, a 29-year-old man – whose name has not been disclosed – mistook a live reptile at a zoo in Zamboanga Sibugay province for a statue. He climbed over the fence and pulled out his smartphone to take a photo with it in the background.

Suddenly, an adult female crocodile named Lalay lunged at the tourist and sank her teeth into his arm. She then grabbed his thigh and began rolling multiple times in an attempt to tear him apart.

According to reports, the man remained in the enclosure for about half an hour. He was rescued by a trainer who struck the reptile on the head with a piece of concrete, forcing it to release its grip.

Doctors managed to wrap the man's arm and thigh with cloth to stop the bleeding before he was rushed to a hospital, where he received 50 stitches.